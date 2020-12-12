Welcome to my Bowflex C6 Bike Reviews. Bowflex C6 is an advanced spin bike or exercise bike that hosts a variety of cool features to truly amp up your exercise routines with fun and interactive apps and with over 100 intensity/resistance levels.

Experience an intense and thrilling cycling experience from your home with the help of Bowflex C6.

If you are searching for an in-depth Bowflex C6 Bike reviews, then follow this review.

Bowflex C6 Bike Reviews – A Best Peloton-Compatible Option!

With the covid19 pandemic, still being a looming threat, people are finding more ways to carry out their daily routines indoors.

Since cycling is known to burn 50% more calories than running, spin-bikes make the perfect cardio-workout partner for your home-gym.

As most exercise-bikes can be very pricy, costing anywhere more than $1500-2000, Bowflex can provide a much cheaper alternative.

Product Name Bowflex C6 Bike Main benefits It comes with an additional heart rate monitor armband that can also track your pulse. Category Health and Fitness Specification Exercise Bike Price $999 Only Availability Only Through Official Website Official Website Click Here

What is Bowflex C6?

Bowflex C6 is an advanced spin bike or exercise bike that hosts a variety of cool features to truly amp up your exercise routines with fun and interactive apps and with over 100 intensity/resistance levels.

It allows you to bring your exercise routines indoors, and create a well-balanced workout space, resembling a gym, at the comfort of your home.

Features & Specifications of Bowflex C6 Bike

100 Resistance Levels: With its 100 easily-adjustable resistance levels you will have a deep and immersive workout that resembles a real-world cycling experience.

Electromagnetic Resistance: The pedaling system of Bowflex C6 is made with Electromagnetic resistance that allows it to render smooth and noiseless pedaling all the time.

With its 100 intensity levels, you might be thinking that there is bound to be some noise when increasing its resistance but the contrary is true. This bike, which is already almost noise-free, gets even quieter as the resistance level increases.

Cadence Sensors: The pedals are also equipped with cadence sensors that track the real-time RPM data to produce metrics such as speed, distance covered, etc., along with an estimate of your calories burned.

The pedals are also equipped with cadence sensors that track the real-time RPM data to produce metrics such as speed, distance covered, etc., along with an estimate of your calories burned. LCD Console: There is an in-built LCD console that displays all of its metrics and information such as – Time, RPM, Speed, Distance, Calories burned, the resistance level, etc., and some onscreen buttons to access its connectivity features and other controls.

Heart Rate Monitor and Armband: It comes with an additional heart rate monitor armband that can also track your pulse.

Attached Tablet Holder: Its handlebars are attached with a tablet holder that allows you to hold your tablet in place and function like an in-built screen.

Bluetooth Compatibility: It has Bluetooth connectivity that you can configure with its console. It will let you connect to your tablet and the armband to integrate these devices to form one multi-functional exercise bike.

4 Adjustment Points: most bikes have only 3 adjustment options that include shifting the seat up and down, forward and backward, and bringing the handlebars up and down. With this particular exercise bike, you get one more option of shifting the handlebars forward and back as well.

3 Dumbbells: This product comes packed with a pair of 3-lb dumbbells for free with its purchase.

Other Specs and Info: 🌟 Dimension – 48.7 ” L x 21.2″ W x 51.8″ H (123.7 x 53.9 x 131.6 cm) 🌟 Minimum Ceiling height – User height + 15″ (38 cm) 🌟 Maximum user weight capacity – 330 lbs (150 kg) 🌟 Assembled product weight – 106 lbs (48.1 kg) (Integrated transport rollers included)

How Does the Bowflex C6 Work & How to use it?

In Bowflex C6 Bike reviews, Bowflex C6 is a power-operated exercise bike, so it will have to be placed near a power source to start using this device.

Before you start exercising you should get on the bike and feel what adjustments you’ll need to do. You can rock the seat according to your preference, along with the handlebar, and place your tablet on the tablet holder.

You can use this device without the tablet screen if you want, but it can be very enjoyable with the screen.

To connect your tablet to the bike, just turn on your tablet’s Bluetooth connectivity and press the Bluetooth button on the bike’s console till you hear a beep. You will be able to find the device on your laptop and press to connect.

Right below the handlebar and between the seat, you will find the resistance control dial. You can increase or decrease your resistance manually whenever you want by turning the dials clockwise and anti-clockwise.

Now according to your subscription, open the app that you are subscribed to and start any program or exercise courses you find to your liking, and get on with your workout.

You can reset the metric anytime you want with the console screen button, and you can switch the courses very easily from your tablet.

Who is Bowflex C6 for?

The Bowflex C6 is for anyone who wants to get an efficient and well-controlled exercise at the safety and comfort of your home.

If you don’t live in an environment that is conducive to cycling, or if you are simply too busy to find the time for it during the day, you will be able to recreate the experience with this exercise bike at all times from your home.

For mothers who want to get that workout in without leaving their children, can have a fun time at home with your kids watching TV or playing, while you get your exercise done.

It is also great for recovering athletes or for people recovering from surgery to get that physio-therapy you need at home or under the control of your physician.

Generally, it is for anyone who wants to derive all the benefits of cycling without any of the risks involved and at their convenience.

Also, with its many compatible apps to choose from, you will have the option to partake in some cool challenges and races, interact with other exercise bikers around the globe, and have that thrilling virtual gaming experience.

What Apps Does The Bowflex C6 Work With?

🌟 Peloton App:

It is one of the most popular apps for home workouts and live sessions with experts.

It features a diverse range of on-demand classes for all kinds of workout sessions such as – treadmill running, outdoor running, strength training, cardio workouts, meditation, yoga, and more.

You will gain a lot from its world-class instructors from whom you will get real-time motivation, guidance, and intense training.

🌟 Zwift App:

This is a great fitness app that transforms the limits of what home workouts can do.

It allows you to turn your Bowflex C6 into a gaming console and interact and compete with other people around the globe!

You will begin your journey in a virtual world on-screen with your customized avatars who will travel around multiple maps that you can choose from.

This will help you have a ton of fun while you get your workouts done.

🌟 Explore the world App:

This app allows you to explore different parts of the glove from the comfort of your home.

It features dozens of high-definition designations that you can enjoy cycling through.

With this app, you can pedal along the Japanese countryside, cruise through the Scottish Highlands, and compete in marathons through the streets of Prague.

You will get onscreen data of your time, distance, speed, calories burned and heart rate reading along the way, helping you to stay on top of your fitness and celebrating your success as you beat your best course times.

🌟 Rouvy App:

This is another virtual world app that allows you to compete in races or simply train virtually anywhere with anyone. This app features an augmented reality that helps bring remote riders together.

One of the best things about this app is that it supports all the metric features of your Bowflex C6 bike, unlike the other apps on this list.

Bowflex C6 Price And Warranty

The bike itself with its integrated transport holders will cost around $999 only.

But you’ll need to get a subscription to any of its supported apps to run all of its features. Forex: The Peloton app monthly subscription costs $12.99/month, which brings the annual cost to an additional $156.

You can opt for the in-home assembly plan that will include the movement of boxes to your desired room and its full assembly by a qualified Bowflex technician.

It will also cover the removal of boxes and packaging materials to your refuse area at a total cost of $129 for all these added services.

Warranty: The Bowflex C6 comes with an initial warranty period of 10 years for the frame, 3 years for the Mechanical & electrical parts, and 1-year labor costs.

You can opt for the extended warranty during checkout, which will cover a total of 5 years for the parts, and 5 Years for labor.

All at an additional cost of just $109.

How Can You Get Your Hands On Bowflex C6?

Bowflex C6 is up for grabs on their official online store.

Make sure that you make your purchase from their official store only, as there are a lot of duplicate products being marketed under the name of Bowflex C6 on other websites, so be cautious of your purchase.

Also, the warranty card will only be valid for purchases made from their official store.

Final Verdict – Bowflex C6 Bike Reviews

Spin-bikes or Exercise-bikes such as the Bowflex C6 can be a very efficient and convenient mode of getting that cardio-workout.

If you have a Home-gym set-up, or simply looking to burn that daily calorie, it will be a valuable addition to your home for sure.

Having the flexibility to connect to whatever phone or tablet you want, and with the many apps it can support, you will surely have a great time with all of its features and programs while allowing you to have a meaningful workout without burning a hole in your pocket like certain other spin-bikes.

Cheers, and Have fun!!