The Boys OTT Release Date And Time Confirmed 2022, When Is 2022 The Boys Movie Coming Out On OTT Amazon Prime Video?

Earlier this year, Amazon announced that the third season of The Boys would be available on Prime Video in June. Because other movie series have lately been postponed, the community was apprehensive that this new production might be delayed as well, but happily, this does not appear to be the case.

To reassure viewers, Amazon has unveiled a new poster for The Boys’ third season, depicting a frightening Billy Butcher and confirming the show’s June 3, 2022 start date.

The Boys’ second season concluded with the death of Butcher’s wife and the team’s apparent disbandment. We know they will re-join forces, most likely to bring down Homelander, who is becoming increasingly crazy (something that seems to happen with the actor who plays him in real life). Queen Maeve eventually persuaded her leader to back down, although actor Anthony Starr has already vowed that he will be free in season 3.

The Boys’ third season will be available on Amazon Prime Video on June 3rd. It’s possible that the poster we’re seeing is just a game combining the Patriot’s usual bad milk (recall that Antony Starr was sentenced to a year in prison in Spain for a fight) with the character of Butcher, whose only obsession is killing all the superheroes who roam the world, particularly those who make headlines at Vought International. Following the discovery in season 2, particularly in the same Diabolical episode, that anybody may be a “super,” Karl Urban’s character having a few tricks up his sleeve would be a fantastic writing surprise.

For the time being, everything points to Carnicero and his team taking on supers in the upcoming episodes (the Patriot’s sneer hinted at this in the teaser that revealed the season 3 release date). In any case, on June 3rd, the new season of fiction will be accessible on Amazon Prime Video. The Boys Season 3 features eight episodes and premiered on June 3rd, 2022, and will conclude on July 8th, 2022.

On Saturday, March 12, 2022, the official Redband Season 3 teaser trailer, which can be seen below, was released. Aside from being rated “D for Diabolical” on YouTube, the tape also includes the newest song from Imagine Dragons, “Bones,” which was published just one day earlier on March 11 and is also rated “D for Diabolical.”

Along with the Season 3 premiere date, Prime Video published a quick first-look teaser showing what seems to be a spectacular picture shoot for Starlight and Homeland at Vought. “Payback is coming on June 3, and it ain’t going to be beautiful,” the caption warns. “Heads will explode, and not in a metaphorical sense,” the author predicts.

Boys’ season 3 finale will air on July 8, just in time for any Independence Day-themed episodes planned by the show’s creative team for the broader audience. We should stress that we have no inside knowledge of the season 3 plot, but it would be fantastic if The Boys‘ third season concluded with a boom at a season when fireworks are plentiful.