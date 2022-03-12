Incredible Love Story Unfolds!! Reality Stars Brandon Armstrong and Brylee Ivers Talks About Their Relationship And Recent Engagement

Brandon Armstrong is an American actor and professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars. He started his dancing career at the age of 12. Now he is 27 years old. He was raised in California, and then his family moved to Utah. He gained fame when he took part in the reality show Dancing with the Stars season 27. He has appeared in 3 seasons of the dancing reality show.

Brylee Ivers and Brandon Armstrong Discuss Their Relationship and Engagement

He has a huge fan following. He also participated in other popular dance shows like “So you think you can dance” and “Showstopper”. He has an approx net worth of $5 million. His dancing career is his primary source of income. He is very likely to become more successful in the future.

Brand Armstrong is in a relationship with Brylee. Recently, in an Instagram post, Brand Armstrong said that he has gotten engaged to his girlfriend, and he is very excited about his future with her beloved fiance. Their love story is so romantic and cute.

Brylee is a social media manager in Utah. Brand Armstrong introduced her to him earlier this year and stated that they have been dating for quite some time. He has been planning his engagement for the last few months.

They met through Instagram. Maybe the timing was perfect, and they clicked. They started dating last year.

Before meeting Brylee Love, Brand Armstrong dated a few girls, but it was not very serious. He used some dating apps to find his date, and he found Brylee’s profile on that app. He was too shy to message her. Later, he searched for her on Instagram and messaged her there, and she replied.

They started chatting after a few months, and after they met in person on their first date at the restaurant, The Cheesecake Factory. Brand Armstrong was way too nervous on his first date, but later, when the conversation started, it became pretty easy.

On Valentine’s Day, Brand put up a post for his girlfriend, pouring out his feelings for Brylee. The post was so heart-touching and lovely. In the post, he stated why he loves her so much. Brand noted that the past few years he had spent with his girlfriend were the craziest part of his life. He loved her unconditionally. He also complimented his girlfriend on her lovely nature.

Brand Armstrong planned a surprise proposal for his girlfriend for several months. They were looking for a suitable engagement ring last Christmas.

Brand Armstrong posted a series of pictures on Instagram in which they were embracing each other. Along with a close-up shot of their ring, they posed with a bouquet of roses. According to the caption, asking Bylee Ivers for a was a good decision in this life, but asking her to be his wife was the best decision of his life, and he adored her. They are very likely to get married this year.

His fans showered their love on his post through comments. His fans are equally excited about their future together.