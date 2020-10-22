Breonna Taylor Did Not Deserve To Die As Per The Officers

At the heart of Breonna Taylor’s deadly police shooting, a police officer from Louisville said her death was tragedic — but the murders of George Floyd and AhmaudArbery could not be overwhelmed by street marches from the coast to the coast.

It was nothing related to any rally or race, but it just happened in the blink of an eye. On Tuesday north of Cincinnati, Jonathan Mattingly, the Metro Police Servant in Louisville, who had been fired while trying to file a prescription warrant, talked primarily with The Courier-Journal and the ABC News.

“It wasn’t about race,” he said. “There’s none.” Mattingly, 44, published his first night-policing account of what occurred just before 1 a.m. March 13 in Taylor’s Louisville Apartment in search of cocaine and cash for a giant drug company.

Mattingly slammed the city and police leadership for not acting swiftly to address the “fake reports” concerning Taylor’s death in an extensive interview, lasted for about four hours.

He said disinformation — that Taylor was not included in the search warrant and that when she was fired, she was sleeping in her room — sparked media wrath, riots and vitriol and cast him and other officers as killers.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was convicted in Minneapolis of having billed a bogus $20 bill and killed May 25 when a white cop knelt for eight minutes on his stomach. The cop, Derek Chauvin, was indicted for assassination and murder in second grade.

Arbery, a Black managed 25, was pursued and killed while jogging on February 23, near Glynn County, Georgia. In May, white father and wife, Gregory and Travis McMichael, were convicted of murder.

Taylor’s protestors and prosecutors contend that her killing is another example of over-police targeting Black America disproportionately and making it the most common police fire target.

Of the 5,700 police officers who fired since 2015, 24 percent were Black males, while Black Americans account for 13 percent of the U.S. population, according to a Washington Post database of deadly police shootings.

Mattingly is one of three cops who shot their guns on Taylor’s apartment while preparing to serve a search warrant after Kenneth Walker shot her partner. Later Walker said that he knew it wasn’t at the door officers.

Police claim Mattingly hit the left thigh of Walker’s bullet, which cut off the femoral artery and needed urgent procedure. Mattingly fired 32 shots in the apartment, hit Taylor six times, and kill her in the hall, including former detective Brett Hankison and Detective Myles Cosgrove.

None of the officers was charged with her murder, but Hankison faces three counts of unintended threats for shots that have hit a nearby apartment where three people live.

Mattingly delivered the six-paragraph email at 2:09 p.m. the day before the decision; the grand jury will not charge him. To over 1,000 fellow Members who claimed that in Taylor’s apartment, he and other officers had done “legal, humane, and ethical stuff that night.”

“It is not in this place, you DESERVE,” he wrote. “The condition which causes thugs to scream, swear, and degrade you in your face. Throw bottles of bricks and piss and demand nothing to be done.

In his 20 years with LMPD, Mattingly’s personnel file includes several commendations, gratitude letters, and award awards, including August 2017. In April 2017, the proper paperwork was not done the same day that action was used against a suspect. Mattingly was then issued a reprimand. No more penalties were levied on the reprimand.

The death of Taylor — and eventual refusal to sue the officers — inflamed 146 straight days of riots in Louisville and hit nationwide demonstrators. Mattingly said the death of Floyd was a violation of influence and corruption. He said neither was Taylor’s death.

Yet he said that what he did was perfect for the “(Ben) Crumps and the Sam Aguiar’s to inflame people and get their result.” In several legal lawsuits, Crump and Aguiar have been attorneys to Taylor’s families, including Arbery and Floyd, in whom they have had high profile deaths.

Mattingly said that the most significant concern for any policeman is the killing of an innocent citizen. He focused on a decade ago warrant under which a suspected individual shot him in a door. Mattingly didn’t fire back, and he learned a boy later, and inside the apartment, a little girl was sleeping.

Mattingly said, “You want to do the right thing. “You want to be the one who defends, not here to hurt the families of someone. It’s not the desire of everyone for whom I served. Mattingly’s fear came true when Taylor died on March 13. Regardless of the relationship to a drug case, Mattingly said that the police did not behave as prosecutors, juries, and supervisors that night.

“What we were was someone protecting their life from bullets,” he said. But the police weren’t “happenstance” in Taylor’s home, Mattingly said. The police were there this night, “There is an explanation,” he said. “You probably have a single encounter with the Thorntons Police if you are a law-abiding resident, even if you have a speed ticket. Otherwise, you don’t even deal with the police if you do not know them.

And I agree this is part of the issue, and all the people say this injustice and all those who talk hostile with the police. So, of course, the police’s perspective is not right, but bias.

However, the Taylor investigation documents indicate a variety of police errors and procedure breaches in the case. An investigator, for example, included misleading evidence for securing a search warrant for Taylor.’

In a declaration to seek the warrant he “verifies in the U.S., Detective Joshua Jaynes wrote. Postal inspector Jamarcus Glover receives parcels “that may contain both pills and cash from Taylor’s home on Springfield Drive, a postal inspector disputing the assertion of Jaynes, who later admitted that it did not happen.

Mattingly said he thought Walker understood that the police had come in the door mainly because you had “that knock loud, the loud commercial loud — the long and people don’t know it’s polar,