Brian Hickerson’s Net Worth, Bio, Wiki, Early Life, Girlfriend, Career!!

Brian Hickerson’s Early Life:

Brian Hickerson was born in South Carolina on April 25, 1989. Born in America, he grew up there. His siblings, brothers, and parents were all there for him as a child.

Halina Hickerson is his stepmother. However, there is no word about his mother’s identity. Clark Hickerson and Zach Hickerson are her half-brothers in the family.

Among Ashley Lynn’s family members are her sisters, Ashley Lynn and Ann Stewart, and her brothers, Ashley Lynn and Ann Stewart.

According to rumors, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree from USC in 2011 if the reports are to be believed (University of South Carolina).

Brian Hickerson’s Job:

After graduating from college, he was hired by HL management. He also held the position of business development manager at the company.

However, he didn’t reveal the exact length of his time working as a recruiter for Realty Mogul on social media.

In 2013, he claimed to be a self-employed manager for Hickerson properties on his credit card application. He then relocated to Los Angeles, California, USA, where he found work in the film and television industry.

This year’s thriller MFA featured a modest role for him as an officer. Although Brian is working hard, he is still searching for performance opportunities. His social media following currently stands at 2877. That was something he’d frequently bring up to him.

Life of an individual:

Hayden Panettiere is a significant other of his. In 2018, they were introduced by a mutual acquaintance for the first time.

In the following months, he started dating Hayden. Because he was involved in his parents’ domestic violence, he has a poor track record. Hickerson was sentenced to 45 days in a country jail for hitting Hayden Panettiere when she left him in 2021.

The video of Brian Hickerson and Hayden Panettiere became viral on the internet, and now others want to view it.

On March 24, 2021, TMZ photographed them outside the Sunset Marquis hotel in Las Vegas. Everything began at the bar, where everyone got into a brawl.

Brian Hickerson has a net worth:

Real estate agent Brian Hickerson is also a well-known TV personality and business entrepreneur in the United States. In the past, he served as Hickerson Properties’ Director of Operations.

It is estimated that Brian Hickerson is worth around $1.5 million. Everything she owns is included in this. With his family, he has relocated to Los Angeles (USA).

To find out why Brian Hickerson went to jail:

On Valentine’s Day 2020, Brian was arrested for felony domestic abuse in their Wyoming home. This time, they were in their own house.

When the police arrived, Panettiere’s face was swollen and red. In addition, they noticed a wound on her left hand. As a result, he was seen beating his father, running through the kitchen with an unidentified instrument, and with blood on his face when police arrived.

Awards and Successes: Brian Hickerson

So far, he hasn’t received any recognition for his efforts, but he’s made a significant contribution to his field.

Brian Hickerson, her ex-boyfriend, was freed from prison. Hayden was the victim of Hickerson’s domestic abuse in April of 2021, as you may or may not know. However, he was only in prison for more than a month.