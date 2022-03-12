Buffy the Vampire Slayer Turns 25: Where Are The Cast Members Now?

On the 25th anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, you’re indeed losing out if you haven’t seen the complete fantastic series. While Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), the high school student with the superhuman power to fight the undead, is kicking some serious vampire butt, she does so in style. She’ll stab her fanged foes to death in leather slacks, sexy camis, and butt-kicking ankle boots while she’s dressed to the nines.

Cynthia Bergstrom’s costume design for Buffy, the Vampire Slayer, has only gotten better throughout the show’s seven seasons. There are still ensembles that feel like they might have come straight out of Buffy the Vampire Slayer two decades later.

Buffy Summers vibes were all over the runways at New York Fashion Week. A lot of the looks on the runway would have been right at home in Buffy’s rocker-chic wardrobe of black leather pants and jackets, such as the moto jackets from Chloé (a Buffy staple), the leather minis from Blumarine, and the babydoll dresses from Givenchy, all of which were worn with skin-tight leather pant-boots.

Even though the first season only had 12 episodes, viewers were well-received in a hitherto untapped demographic, and Gellar rose to stardom quickly, starring in the film I Know What You Did Last Summer the following year.

She did magazine covers, hosted Saturday Night Live, and starred in movies like Cruel Intentions and, appropriately, Scooby-Doo during the duration of the show (since Buffy and her friends refer to themselves several times as the Scooby Gang or Scoobies on the show).

In 2000, she began a relationship with Freddie Prinze, Jr., whom she married in 2002. Charlotte, 12, and Rocky, 9, are Charlotte and Rocky’s siblings. They live with their parents.

While she has not appeared in any new films or TV shows since her time on the show ended — despite winning a People’s Choice Award for her role in The Crazy Ones — Gellar has continued to work in the industry, appearing in such films as The Grudge, Suburban Girl. Veronika Decides to Die, among others.

She has also started her own healthy baking company, Foodstirs, and published a cookbook in 2017. Buffy aired for seven seasons, beginning on The WB and concluding on UPN, from 1997 to 2003.

When Charisma Carpenter came forward with disturbing allegations of abuse against series creator Joss Whedon in early 2021, she was one of several actors to speak out in support of her.

In a statement on social media, Gellar made it clear that she had no desire to be associated proud to have my name linked to Buffy Summers, but I don’t want to be connected to the name Joss Whedon forever.

‘I am currently focusing on raising my family and surviving a pandemic so that I won’t be making any other statements at this time.’ However, I stand in solidarity with all abuse victims and am glad to speak up. On Thursday, in honor of the show’s 15th anniversary, the actress took to Instagram to reminisce.

