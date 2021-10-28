Business Groups Urge Biden To Postpone The Vaccine Mandate

Business groups are concerned that President Biden’s COVID 19 vaccine mandate may cause large-scale resignations. And they are urging him to delay it until the end of the holiday season.

The Office of Management and Budget conducted a flurry of meetings with everyone involved; private individuals, industry lobbyists, and labor unions as part of its final review of the vaccine mandate.

If implemented, it will require businesses with more than 100 employees to require their staff either to get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID 19 testing. The ruling, as per the estimates, will cover almost two-thirds of the private employees.

OMB personnel has several meetings to convene this Monday and Tuesday involving different business organizations. They included trucking firms, dentists, realtors, and numerous others.

The American Trucking Association, the group that will meet OMB officials today, had warned President Biden last week in this regard. A large number of driver employees may choose to quit rather than submit to a mandate. Such a large-scale exodus will adversely affect the country’s supply chain. They also reminded the administration that the US already has a shortage of 80000 drivers.

As per the estimates of the trucking association, the vaccine mandate will lead to a 37% loss of the workforce of the companies that the ruling covers. Many will resign, retire or migrate to other businesses that the ruling does not affect.

Imposing COVID 19 vaccine mandate will automatically force them to require the same from their employees. And it will create a crisis in the industry and the communities they serve, the trucking association’s president warned OMB officials.

Retailers to share the same concerns. Firms are already short of staff. And a vaccine mandate will make the situation worse.

The holiday season is already hectic with a struggling supply chain, a lobbyist said after a meeting with White House officials this Monday. Implementing a mandate is tough, particularly during the holiday season. 30% of the workforce has already said that they prefer to resign rather than submit to a vaccination or testing mandate.

The vaccine mandate will disturb the already struggling job market, analysts say. They also say that survey results can often be exaggerated.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration have given its final ruling to OMB on October 12th and the mandate, as per the norms, will come into effect upon completion of its review.

The National Retail Federation, the trucking association, and the retail leader’s group are urging the White House to delay the mandate at least until January. This will give them the time required to implement the ruling.

Businesses told reporters that they are not against President Biden’s administration’s attempts in the field, but it should give them the time required to comply with the ruling. This includes the time to address the shortage of staff, challenges in the supply chain, and the coming holidays.

The US Chamber of Commerce too met with OMB and made the same request. The OMB, however, refused to comment on the issue.

According to former officials of OSHA, the White House will likely give 70 days of time for businesses to implement the ruling. But the ruling on weekly testing may happen faster. The trucking association also requested an exemption for truck drivers from the mandate. They don’t interact with other employees for long. Manufacturers association too is requesting the same provided they have attained the same through voluntary measures.

For some, the cost involved in the process is redundant. Some observed that such a mandate is not feasible this year. If implemented, the American economy will suffer shutdowns and other consequences.