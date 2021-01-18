As an extra threat parallel to the present conditions in the country, it was confirmed by health officials on Sunday that a new variant of the coronavirus has been discovered in Santa Clara County which is linked to various large outbreaks.

This new variant called L452R was already discovered in various parts of the world but the states have been shown up with a rise of cases throughout the country.

California Confronts Rising Threat Of A New L452 Variant Of COVID-19

The variant initially appeared in Denmark last March. Eventually, since November, more cases have been started to sprout out.

Officials said that this L452R is quite different from the variant which was discovered in the U.K.

Santa Clara County officer Dr. Sara Cody said that the fact of identifying this new variant in several large outbreaks of the county is a red flag and an investigation should be made further.

Cody added that this virus goes on to mutate and adapt and the guards shouldn’t be let down. This new identification of the variant underscores the need for everyone to follow all measures of prevention, and also get vaccinated as soon as the doses are available for them.

Dr. Charles Chiu, a virologist, and professor of laboratory medicine at the U.S San Francisco had been sequencing the cases of the same for the past several months on cases from different state counties, to monitor the coronavirus variants.

Dr. Chiu said that these outbreaks are connected with a very huge rate of attacks. Most of the people who got exposed to the virus had already contracted with it. The new variant was spread to 80 and 90 percent of all the people who got admitted to the hospital.

According to Chiu, the variant’s first case in California was found in May in Alameda County. However, from the middle of November to the last week of December, the total percentage was elevated from 3.8% to 25% of all COVID-19 cases.

Officials in the California state are researching more on the variant combining with the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, local public health departments, and laboratory sequencing partners. The research will result in learning more about the variant as well as the nature of its spread.

Dr Erica Pan, an epidemiologist for the California Department of Public Health, said in a statement that sooner it would reveal whether the new variant spreads as rapidly as the others found across the world.

The new release of health officials in California said that the variant was previously found in other states and counties but currently, it is increasingly detected in multiple counties throughout the state.

Officials said that besides Santa Clara County, the variant has been detected in Humboldt, Lake, Los Angeles, Mono, Monterey, Orange, Riverside, San Francisco, San Bernardino, San Diego, and San Luis Obispo counties.