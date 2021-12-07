With the emergence of the new Covid-19 strain Omicron, vaccine experts are getting baffled to know the answer- are the previous vaccines better off at warding away the threats of Omicron, or do they need a new vaccine? While federal health bodies are constantly against this idea of Omicron-specific doses and are urging people to get boosted by extra doses of the same old vaccine, health experts are saying somewhat the opposite. Are the arguments plausible?

Can The Previous Vaccines Deal With The New Omicron Threats?

Health experts from different frontiers are discussing this matter as to whether the existing vaccines could be used safely against the new strain or not. According to vaccine experts, the body experiences what is called the “original antigenic sin” which means that the memory T cells of our immune systems remember the previous foreign attacks and how they had reacted to them initially.

When the same virus with new mutations arrives, the immune system might not work as efficiently as before as the mutant proteins are different this time.

While most vaccine experts opine that the people who are not at high risk should wait for the Omicron-specific vaccines to come to the markets, most federal health officials, immunologists, and epidemiologists think it otherwise. As Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Infectious Disease has said, till the time new variations of the vaccines are found, this highly transmissible Omicron could well be tamed with the existing vaccines booster doses that have been used against the fatal Delta strain. He further suggested that booster doses of the existing vaccine are capable enough to produce necessary antibodies against the new strain.

Immunologists and epidemiologists suggest that the theory of getting lesser immunity from previous doses of vaccine applied to influenza and not to Covid-19. The global population is still lagging behind in the number of active antibodies that are needed to fight against the virus. They opine that the mRNA vaccines are potent enough to fight against the mutant strain and that the booster doses should be considered just as a part of the vaccination series. Yet another immunologist at Yale University said that till now it is not evident whether the old vaccines are any less effective against the new variant, hence, it will not be a good decision to wait for the Omicron-specific vaccines.

Another addition to this hypothesis comes from the researchers of the Vaccine Development Center at Texas, where they agreed that waiting for the new vaccine against the new variant would be a risky proposition as most of the infections are still be directed to the previous Delta strains. Hence, the booster doses are thought to be eligible enough to express the right amount of immunity against all the variants of the virus. The Israel Health Minister has already begun the vaccination drive for the third booster dose and is ready to give the fourth in case the number of infections rises.

Amidst this confusion over booster doses, vaccine companies Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson& Johnson, and BioNTech are fighting to get the answer to the question. Lab tests are still underway and would take a long time to finally report on the effect of the new variant on the ongoing vaccines and whether any omicron-specific vaccine is possible at all or not to combat the still unknown highly mutated strain.

The debate is still on whether the new strain can be combated with the existing vaccines or will it need more research to find out an Omicron-specific dose. The question is still under the scrutiny of experts. In the meantime, it is better to get the booster doses of the previous vaccines, as they are at least expected to avert the severe situations from the latest threat, if not be of more use to mankind.