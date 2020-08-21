Can You Catch Coronavirus From Food Packaging?

According to the theory, it is possible to catch Covid-19 from packaging material. And some Laboratory-based studies have shown that the “virus can survive for hours, if not days, on some packaging materials mostly cardboard and various forms of plastic.” The associate professor of respiratory sciences at the University of Leicester Dr. Julian Tang, says that the rapid changes in environmental conditions thee virus can’t survive as long. And also the professor of microbiology at Rutgers University, Emanuel Goldman, has also pointed out that the lab studies have used samples of up to 10 million viral particles, whereas the number of viral particles in.

Generally, the transmission risk is based on the assumption that workers in food packaging plants might touch contaminated surfaces, then touch their eyes, nose, and mouth. US health agency, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on its website says “It may be possible that a person can get Covid-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it.” And they have also pointed out that “this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads”.

Try to avoid close contact with one another (within 2m (6ft).

And through the droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.

The droplets can be inhaled into the lungs through the mouths or noses.

Also, The World Health Organization has reported that “There is currently no confirmed case of Covid-19 transmitted through food or food packaging”. But you’re supposed to number of precautions you can take to avoid cross-contamination.

There would be reputable chains and good restaurant kitchens that can be geared towards professional, hygienic food preparation, but at the same time, there would be a minimal risk from a freshly cooked takeaway meal. But when you wish to be less risky a home food drop safe than a trip to a supermarket as you will avoid other shoppers, and there are chances for contamination of food or packaging handled by other people or from the delivery driver. Contained or packaged goods are stored for 72 hours, so before using them spray and wipe plastic or glass containers with bleach.

Best tips to offset these risks:

Before and after shopping, wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, or with alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Treat surfaces as if they are contaminated, which means you avoid touching your face after handling shopping trolleys, baskets, packages and produce.

Use contactless payment methods.

If you’re shopping for groceries, use hand sanitizer before entering the shop if possible, and wash your hands thoroughly afterward, and also after handling and storing your purchased products. You may think that it is safe to have groceries delivered if the delivery worker follows good personal and food hygiene practices. But you should be careful and should wash your hands after accepting food and grocery deliveries. And some experts have also recommended the individuals to use only plastic bags.