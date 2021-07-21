American Academy of Pediatric’s chairwoman Dr. Sonja O’Leary expressed her concern on Monday about the pandemic taking children’s toll. She talked about prioritizing getting children back into school to study with their friends and teachers, but this has to be done safely.

Canada To Reopen Its Borders; America Slowly Entering Into The Fourth Wave

The American Academy of Pediatrics directed that the academic year of 2021-22 should include everyone above the age of 2 to weak masks, nonetheless vaccination status. The academy recommended strongly everyone eligible to be vaccinated and get the required protection against coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control And Prevention strongly suggested updating and mandating building ventilation, disinfecting, testing, and isolating.

The announcement comes after the new coronavirus variant, Delta, has been preying on people for a week. The infection has risen in all the 50 states with figures not seen since the year 2020. According to the data provided by Johns Hopkins University, there have been a total of 34 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the US with more than 609,000 fatalities.

Two government agencies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State Department are urging people to not travel to the United Kingdom. The alert issued has been on level 3, which advises travelers to be fully vaccinated before boarding the flight. In a statement issued by CDC recently, even people who are fully vaccinated are at risk of catching the infection because of the spread of the new strain.

Canada is all set to reopen its borders for US citizens and permanent residents. This will start on August 9. The vaccination should be completed 14 days ahead of entering the borders. The children who are not yet eligible to get vaccinated (below the age of 12 years) will be allowed in the country in the company of a fully vaccinated parent, grandparents, or guardian. Anyone not fitting this criterion will not be allowed to take entry.

Canada is one of the leading countries in vaccination rates. Over 80% of Canadians are vaccinated with their first dose and over 50% with both two doses. All those who wish to enter Canada should be vaccinated by any vaccine approved by the government. That includes the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca/Covishield vaccines. Travelers should be carrying proof of the vaccines. The proof should be in English or French or with a certified translation.

Experts are asking people to mask up as coronavirus cases are spiking up in the country. Over five thousand fully vaccinated people got hospitalized or died after catching the infection. It becomes important to wear masks in areas with a lot of crowds.

Recently, President Joe Biden accused social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter of spreading misinformation about the vaccines. This leads to people rejecting the vaccine and thus causing deaths. The US surgeon Vivek Murthy too talked about misinformation spreading like wildfire. It is becoming important for such platforms to keep a check on the content and remove misinformation.

In Los Angeles county, numbers have increased to 300%. Coronavirus hospitalization has doubled from last month. The State has reinstated the policy to wearing masks even indoors, regardless of the vaccination or corona-free status.

Arkansas is leading the country to its peril. The data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 35% of the state’s total population of Arkansas has been fully vaccinated. The extent of severity is quite low in fully vaccinated people. Arkansas remained a badly hit state during the pandemic last year. In March and April 2020, was one among the seven states to not issue a stay-at-home order for the nonessential activities.

