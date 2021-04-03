On Friday the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a high anticipated update which laid down the travel guidance for those who are vaccinated against Covid19, stating to eliminate some tests besides quarantine recommendations. On Friday CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that those people who are fully vaccinated can travel at very low risk to themselves, but still travel should be avoided at this time because of the huge spike in the number of coronavirus cases.
CDC Issues New And Strict Travel Guidelines
The agency said that if fully vaccinated people wish to travel within the United States without being tested for Covid-19 before or quarantining after they can do so if they take all precautions like wearing masks, etc. As long as international travel is concerned, people who are fully vaccinated don’t require a Covid-19 test before travel – until and unless it is required by destination and they do not need to quarantine themselves after returning. But they should possess a negative Covid-19 test report before going to the US, and travel is to be followed up by a test three to five days after returning. The CDC considers that someone who is fully vaccinated can travel two weeks after he has received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
But the updated guidance is only for fully vaccinated people and does not apply to people yet to be unvaccinated. The CDC advises such types of people not to travel because they are at high risk as they are not vaccinated.
People fully vaccinated can visit their unvaccinated friends and family, but 1 household at a time. CDC official says that those people should avoid visiting unvaccinated friends and family, but one household at a time, CDC official says that unvaccinated people who cannot avoid travelling should get themselves tested one to three days prior to travelling and once again three to five days post travel.
Such people should keep themselves self-quarantined for seven days after travel, or maybe 10 days, if not getting tested post travel. The CDC added that all Americans should wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status and they should practice necessary public health measures while traveling, measures like physical distancing and washing hands often.
On Friday in a White House briefing, Walensky said that she has great worries about the coronavirus pandemic and as corona cases are rising, she recommends avoiding nonessential travel.