CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has announced that even fully vaccinated people with two complete doses of vaccines can get breakthrough infections that they can spread to others.

CDC Announces That Even Fully Vaccinated People Can Spread Covid

Walensky has re-iterated that the vaccines are very effective; they can reduce the chances of severe illness and death. But some breakthrough infections are possible.

So the CDC has modified its earlier recommendation and is suggesting that even double vaccinated people should use masks in indoor settings.

Recently a study has shown that the Delta variant infection shows equal amounts of the virus in both vaccinated and unvaccinated persons. As a result, they both can transmit the virus equally.

Walensky has warned vaccinated people that if they transmit the virus to any immune-compromised or unvaccinated persons it can have a fatal effect on them. In the last few weeks, the Delta variant has led to a huge spike in the number of Covid cases across the USA. But experts warn that the infections have not yet reached their peak.

Experts explain the increased vaccination will not be able to eradicate the virus. But it will prevent the virus from mutating and creating new variants. Doctors are urging people that everyone needs to get their immunity levels up in order to come out of this pandemic.

According to CDC data, 49.9% of Americans are fully vaccinated and 58.2% of American citizens have taken their first dose of vaccination. Healthcare workers want these figures to go up in the next few weeks.

In the midst of rising infection fears, there was some good news. White House Data Director, Dr. Cyrus Shahpar announced that on Wednesday America had the highest number of vaccination doses administered in over a month. On that day nearly 864,000 Americans had received either the first or second dose of their vaccines.

At present some southern states like Florida and Louisiana are struggling the most because of low vaccination rates. But experts warn that in the coming weeks more infections may be seen even in areas with comparatively higher vaccination rates.

610,000 Americans have already lost their lives to Covid and experts are continuing to urge people to use masks and vaccines to prevent further deaths. Sources from the White House claim that discussions are already underway at the FDA to devise a strategy for booster doses.

Another issue of concern among many Americans at present is whether fully vaccinated people will require booster doses to maintain their immunity. Dr. Anthony Fauci is of the opinion that immune-compromised people who are vaccinated may require a booster dose very soon in order to provide optimum levels of protection.

US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy speaking on the issue of additional vaccine doses mentioned that they do not yet want to make any official recommendation about extra doses for vaccines because they want the decision to be left up to the physicians treating immune-compromised patients.

Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine adviser to the FDA is, on the other hand, worried about children under 12 who do not yet have any approved vaccines. Even many children above 12 have also not yet been vaccinated. Offit is worried about the rate of infection transmissions among children when schools start re-opening.

But in spite of repeated warnings from doctors about rising covid cases all over the country, some states have not yet been able to adequate facilities for treatment of their citizens. Last Wednesday Mississippi had only 6 ICU beds available for Covid patients, while the number was 25 in Arkansas.

The US healthcare system is struggling to cope with the resurgence of the virus and doctors are asking vaccinated persons to wear masks and take precautions in order to reduce the spread of infections and hospitalizations.