“Celebrate Easter with people you live with, virtually or outside maintaining 6 feet of distance. Enjoy Easter dinner and egg hunts with people you live with to protect yourself and others from Covid-19”- was announced by CDC on their Twitter handle on March 31st, 2021.

CDC Announces, Vaccinated Individuals Can Assemble Unmasked & Indoors For Easter

Individuals who have been given complete Covid-19 vaccine doses can safely gather for Easter on Sunday, 4th April 2021, taking care of both, being indoors, and covering up with masks, stated by the US Centers for Disease Control And Prevention on Twitter. For individuals not vaccinated at all are still recommended to conduct or celebrate their Easter Holiday, Dinner and Egg Hunts with people only in their family in their premises or outside, maintaining a 6 feet distance from others, to prevent any spreading of Covid-19 disease- also stated by CDC.

The tweets put out by CDC are already known to be a part of the existing CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals, which means that it is been two whole weeks since they have already been given a dose of the Pfizer/ BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or it is been two weeks since individuals have received a single dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

If you are fully vaccinated, here’s what you can start to do:

You can gather around without masks, with fully vaccinated individuals, if not, then you are required to maintain 6 feet distance from others, if outdoors.

You can assemble indoors with unvaccinated individuals of any age, other households, without masks, or stay 6 feet apart.

If you plan on traveling around the United States, it is not required for you to be tested before or after the travel or self-quarantine, after your travel.

You are required to please pay attention to the condition of your international destination before traveling outside the United States Of America. You do not need to get a test done unless your destination you arrive at, requires you to. You are still required to assign for a Covid-19 test 3-5 days after your international travel.

If you’ve been surrounded by someone who has been tested Covid-19 positive, you do not have to take a test or stay away from others until you have been facing symptoms yourself. If you live in a group environment, you are required to keep yourself isolated for 14 days and get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms.

What You Should Keep Doing If You Are Fully Vaccinated:

You must take precautions like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowded and poorly ventilated places. If you are fully vaccinated you still are required to take precautions as mentioned above, whenever in public, assembling around unvaccinated individuals.

You are still required to avoid medium to large gatherings.

You should still watch out for symptoms, especially if you’ve been suspected or actually been around people or an individual who is sick. If you have symptoms, you are required to stay indoors and away from others and should get tested.

If you travel, you are still required to take precautionary steps to protect yourself and others. You are required to be following rules like wearing a mask on trains, aircraft, busses, trains, and any other form of transportation, whether traveling into, out of, or within the United States, as it involves a lot of people without any distancing. International travelers, fully vaccinated that are arriving in the USA are supposed to still take a test within 3 days of their flight and are still suppose to get tested after 3-5 days of their travel.

As CDC mentioned- we are still learning how effective the Covid-19 vaccines are and everything about vaccines will continue to be updated as the health officials keep grasping more information about it. Until then, all the precautions are still to be followed regardless of being vaccinated or not as we are still learning how long can the Covid-19 vaccine take to completely protect us, the people.