New Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations and were on the rise in the US again, one of the country’s top health leaders said Monday, CNN reported.

According to commentators, the latest findings shared by Rochelle Walensky, might be just the start of the surge that experts had been warning for weeks about.

CDC Chief Expresses Concern Over Rising Covid-19 Cases, Urges Following Guidance

A surge could come at this point in the fight against Covid-19, as the country was on the verge of returning to normalcy and with officials

So far, around 28.6% of the US population had been administered at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose with 15.8% fully vaccinated, CDC data showed.

Dr Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health told CNN, Monday night that there were still a lot of vulnerable people out there. He added, a lot of people would be getting sick and dying unnecessarily when the US was so close to the finish line.

Jha’s remarks came with the US registering 550,000 deaths, the highest toll in the world.

Speaking at the White House Covid-19 briefing Monday, Walensky said she was “scared” about where the US was headed. She said she had a feeling of impending doom.

She added she so badly wanted to be done. She said she knew all Americans so badly wanted to be done. She said the US was almost there but not quite yet and so she was asking people to keep at it a little longer, to get vaccinated when one could so that all of the people that one loved would be there when the pandemic ended.

Following a deadly surge last winter, steep declines were seen in Covid-19 numbers. The number plateaued weeks ago with new infections holding steady but very high nevertheless, and tens of thousands of new cases daily.

Experts called on Americans to not ease safety measures as they warned of another possible Covid-19 surge that could come even as many were still not vaccinated.

However, local and state leaders eased restrictions across the US and several withdrew mask mandates.

Meanwhile, crowds keen on celebrating spring break thronged popular beach destinations. Air travel surged and the B.1.1.7 variant — a potentially more deadly and highly contagious strain spread across the country.

According to Walenksy the pandemic’s trajectory had started looking much like that of European countries just weeks ago.

Europe was now seeing new lockdowns with countries like Italy, France and Germany battling another round of increasing infections. Meanwhile, doctors in Paris warned of their ICUs getting overwhelmed by that surge in the next 14 days. They added, hospitals would be forced to choose which patients got access to the ICUs and which did not in order to save as many people as possible.

According to Walensky, the US was not powerless right now and could change the trajectory.

But it would require following the measures that had worked before even as the vaccination numbers climbed. These would include social distancing, face masks, avoiding crowds and regular washing of hands.

She said she was calling on elected officials, faith-based communities, civic leaders and other influencers in communities in the US, and she was calling on every citizen to sound the alarm for carrying these messages into one’s community and one’s spheres of influence.

She said the US did not have the luxury of inaction and for the health of the country citizens needed to work together to prevent a fourth surge.

The warnings of the CDC director had been echoed by experts across the country for weeks. But a dozen governors, had cited ongoing vaccinations and lowered Covid-19 numbers to ease restrictions against the guidance of health officials.