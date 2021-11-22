CDC Claims That There Is No Trace Of Smallpox Virus In The Vaccines

As per the officials of the Federal health department, of all the vials that were discovered and were frozen in a freezer at one of the vaccine research facilities in the mid-Atlantic, Northeastern city of Pennsylvania, there were no vials that were particularly labeled as “Smallpox” that seemed to contain traces of the virus that is known for causing Smallpox.

The authorities at the Federal health department of the United States of America said that they did not find any trace of the virus that is known to cause smallpox amongst all the vials that were labeled “Smallpox”. These vials were frozen and were discovered in a freezer in a vaccine research facility in the mid-Atlantic, Northeastern city of Pennsylvania.

According to the statement released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, the 16th of November 2021, upon testing of the said vials, it was discovered that those vials actually contained “vaccinia”, which is the virus that is used in the vaccine meant to prevent smallpox. It did not contain the “variola” virus, which is known to cause smallpox.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had claimed on Monday, the 15th of November, 2021 that the vials had been accidentally discovered by a worker at the lab while cleaning the contents of the freezer at the vaccine research facility. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention assured that the said worker was wearing a face mask as well as gloves and hence, no one in the laboratory has been exposed to the contents of the vials.

Mark O’Neill’s, who happens to be a spokesperson of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, confirmed in his statement to the New York Times that these vials were discovered at a vaccine research facility in the Montgomery County of Merck.

However, it is yet to be clarified why those vials were lying in the freezer, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has assured that they have been in close contact with the local health authorities, state health authorities, law enforcement authorities as well as the World Health Organization (WHO) to further assess these findings.

Smallpox is a dangerous and infectious ailment that had afflicted the entire world for centuries and had ended up killing on third of the population it had infected. Some of the symptoms of this disease were extremely high fever along with body aches, which then graduated to blisters and spots that would leave behind pitted scars on the skin of the people who managed to survive the deadly infection.

The United States of America had put an official end to childhood vaccination against smallpox in the early 1970s and claimed that the last occurrence of a natural outbreak of the virus had been in the year 1949. In the year 1980, the World Health Assembly, which governs the World Health Organization (WHO) had officially declared that smallpox had been successfully eradicated.

There are two sites that have been nominated by the World Health Organization (WHO) for the storage of the “variola” virus for the purpose of conducting research; the Center for Disease Control and Prevention facility in Atlanta, the capital city of Georgia and another center in the eastern European country of Russia.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, research on Smallpox in the United States of America mainly focuses on the evolution of medicines, diagnostic tests, and vaccines to shield people against the deadly disease, in case it is ever used as a means of bioterrorism.