Most of the U.S.’s progress against the Covid-19 recently has been easily erased as the new infections are increasing across the country.

The director of the CDC or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky has said that she is scared what would be happening next.

CDC Director Scared With The Surge In The Cases

What they have seen in the last week is the steady rise of the Covid-19 cases as said by the CDC by the Director of CDC Dr. Walensky on this Monday.

We know the travel time is up, and we are just worrying that we would be seeing big surges which we have seen over this summer and in the winter again.

But the troubling variant of the B.1.1.7 variant strain which is spreading much more rapidly in the U.S. This strain is more contagious as the health experts have said. This appears to be much more deadlier as well.

And this combination of the carefree young, revelers and the states of ditching the safety of the rules that has helped in sending the country backwards, as said by Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is director of the NIAID or National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

What the country is likely seeing is this of the various things such as the spring break and who is pulling back on mitigation methods which the country would be facing now as told by Fauci to the CBS’ “Face the Nation” on thisSunday.

This is great news that all the three vaccines are being distributed across the U.S. and appears to work great against this B.1.1.7 strain. But it is a major concern that 15.5% of the U.S. fully vaccinated population. The vaccine hesitancy and anti-vaxxers is preventing America for returning to normal faster. This is a great time for a reality check.

“Now is one of those times when I have to share the truth, and I have to hope and trust you will listen,” Walensky said.

We are going to reflect on this recurring feeling which she is having of the impending doom. They have much more to look forward to with the promise and the potential of the position of where they are and they have so much reason for this hope. But at the moment they are scared.

Walensky before becoming the CDC director, was working on the front line of this pandemic, and has witnessed some of the patients die from the Covid-19.

We know what it’s like to be a physician standing in the patient room — all gowned, masked, gloved, shielded becoming the last person who can touch a loved one, since they won’t be there as she said.

The U.S. has already come a long way as Walensky has said, and she is requesting all the Americans for continuing masking up a little while longer as many more people are getting vaccinated.

Around 27 states have averaged to around 10% more Covid-19 cases every day in the previous week as compared to the last week, as per the Johns Hopkins University.

This spread of the virus is happening to many younger people as said by Dr. Ashish Jha, who is also the dean of Brown University School of Public Health. Since this is the group which is moving around, getting infected.

The crowds on spring break are gathering on the popular beach destinations, which includes South Florida, where the local leaders said vacationers would be more than their capacity to handle. The airlines are breaking the pandemic records in the month, millions of the Americans boarding planes.