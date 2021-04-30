According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) fully vaccinated people will still need to wear masks in outdoor or indoor places which are crowded until most of the people in the United States are fully vaccinated. Although fully vaccinated people can still attend small outdoor parties and gatherings without wearing masks, an announcement made by CDC this Tuesday.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a press briefing that the people who are fully vaccinated and wants to go to small outdoor parties and gatherings with the people who are vaccinated and also not vaccinated or want to go for a quick bite at outdoor dining with friends and family member then you can go to these places safely without wearing the masks. Walensky said that technically the vaccinated people without the masks outside at places are safe. An expanding body of proof recommends that the risk of transmission of coronavirus outside is less than the transmission indoor. However, the experts say that the risk is less but it is not zero so the infections can still happen outside.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) yet suggests that vaccinated people should wear masks in packed outdoor places similar to concerts where social distancing is almost impossible and unvaccinated people might be present. Walensky said that they will continue to suggest this till the extensive vaccination is achieved.

She added that vaccinated individuals who have waited two weeks after their final dose can harmlessly return to some indoor activities while carrying a mask. These activities may involve going to a movie, visiting a church service, visiting a small party inside, engaging in a high-intensity workout class, and dining at an indoor eatery or pub.

Walensky said that though these shots are greatly efficient, we understand that the virus circulates very well indoors till more and more bodies are vaccinated and while we still get more than 50,000 coronavirus cases per day, facemask usage indoors will give extra security. People who have not taken vaccines can also carefully exercise with members of their household out-of-doors without wearing a facemask or visit a small outdoor party with a fully vaccinated group and colleagues without wearing a mask.

The guidance comes as over 95 million people in the United States which is nearly 29% of the total U.S. citizens are fully vaccinated against the Covid-19, according to reports by CDC. More than 42% of the U.S. population has taken at least one shot of the vaccine. As the vaccination push is moving on from those who willingly want the vaccine the most to other groups of people, the rate is supposed to fluctuate.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration have lifted the pause that was on the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine after checking the blood clots in people that were rare and risky in a small number of cases in people who received the vaccine. The move happened only hours later a CDC advisory committee presented its support to resuming utilizing the vaccine in people whose age is 18 or older than that.

Till now according to the data and reports of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), almost or more than 8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been given to the people of the United States. Close to 10 million additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been made and delivered to the territories and states and are currently ready for its use.