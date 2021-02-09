On Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon release the new guidelines regarding the reopening of schools nationwide for in-person learning, by the end of this week.

Dr. Fauci said that he thinks the matter is important and after knowing what the guidance has included further discussions can be held on its content. He added that he is almost certain that it is on its way and will come before this weekend.

CDC Sets To Release Guidance On School Reopening Says, Fauci

Lately, Fauci said that the teachers should be vaccinated since he considers them as the essential personnel. He also recommended that though the conditions in the country are quite troublesome, still it is possible to get the children back to the classrooms. They can be provided a safer environment in the classrooms along with masks and other health measures.

In the U.S, the vaccination campaigns are already on track with the two authorized vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna.

Additionally, a third vaccine is about to be available within a few weeks from Johnson & Johnson. On that condition, Fauci said that the U.S is about to have a notable drop in the number of new cases, and he hopes that the country will keep going in that direction.

Fauci said that it is great news despite the presence of more dangerous mutations all around the country, especially the U.K and the South African variants.

He added that the reports from Britain show how rapidly the U.K variant spread from person to person. As the country struggles with the presence of more contagious variants, the public health measures have to be doubled.

Even though the country is under the threat of more deadly mutations, it is relieving that the vaccine doses that are being distributed across the nation are quite effective to fight against them. According to Fauci, currently, the country has a great task before it in that case tio do two things simultaneously.

Firstly, the country has to stick on with public health measures like masking, physical distancing, and giving up congregate settings.

Fauci added that secondly, it is important to ensure that people are receiving their vaccine doses to the maximum extent as quickly as possible. Fauci said that these will help to control the outbreak and spread of the new strains of the virus in the U.S as well as in other countries.

Dr. Fauci also said that if the U.S could achieve the degree of herd immunity after getting 70-80 % of the population vaccinated, it would act as an umbrella or a veil of protection against people.

Once it is achieved, the level of the virus and its risk would be very low, and people will be free of the present struggles including masks and social distancing. However, the country is yet to reach it.