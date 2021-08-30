It was found in a new, large study that almost half of the patients that had been hospitalized for Covid were still suffering from at least one symptom, an entire year after being hospitalized.

A growing pile of evidence was added to by the latest findings. This suggests that recovery is not an easy task.

In publishing in The Lancet journal, the study involved a little over 1200 patients. These patients had been admitted to Jin Yin-tan Hospital in Wuhan, China, where the pandemic first originated.

Certain Covid Patients Experience Prolonged Covid Symptoms

Every individual was discharged from the hospital between Jan and May 2020. The patient’s age was 57 on average.

The researchers, after examining the people 6 months after hospitalization, found that while many of the symptoms, over time, had improved, 49% still suffered from at least one health complication.

It was also found that many of the 479 people who were employees before Covid, returned to work.

Mental health issues such as anxiety or depression, and shortness of breath, were more prevalent around the 12-month mark when compared to the 6-month mark.

The worrying increase in these symptoms is still unclear.

When compared to people who had not been affected by Covid, but had similar health conditions that were pre-existing, it was found that after a period of 12 months, survivors of Covid had worse health overall than people who had not been victims of the virus.

It was also found that they were much more likely to suffer from pain or discomfort, mobility problems, and anxiety or depression than those who had not been infected.

The patients, during the course of the study, were administered lab tests, physical exams, and a standard measure of endurance and aerobic capacity. This was called a six-minute walk test.

In addition, they were questioned about their health.

These patients, even though sick enough to be admitted to a hospital, were not the sickest. Most of them did not need intensive care, ventilators, or even high-flow nasal oxygen, even though around 75% of the required supplemental oxygen.

Shortness of breath was the most common symptom for people who were more severely ill.

A lung function test was conducted on 244 people, and it was found that between 6 to 12 months of hospitalization, there was no decrease in the number of people showing the reduced flow of oxygen from their lungs to their bloodstream, regardless of how sick they had been.

The study was accompanied by an editorial that stressed the importance of the urgency in understanding these symptoms that lingered.

This phenomenon has been called ‘long Covid’.

The editorial said that the need to understand and respond to long Covid is increasingly pressing and that persistent fatigue, brain fog, depression, and breathlessness are some of the symptoms that can affect people worldwide.

