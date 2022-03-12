Model Chanel Iman And NFL Star Sterling Shepard Broke Their Marriage Life, Divorce Is On The Cards For Both

According to different reports, a divorce is reportedly underway between Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard and model Chanel Iman. It has been claimed that model Chanel Iman and NFL player Sterling Shepard have decided to call it quits after nearly four years of marriage.

Chanel Iman And Sterling Shepard Quits Their Relationship

According to Us Weekly, the couple has quietly ended their relationship and is “getting divorced.” “They’re going to make an effort to remain courteous and amicable to one another,” the insider continued.

It was reported on the website that Shepard filed for divorce during the summer. Chanel and Sterling have also erased their Instagram accounts from each other’s accounts. The couple’s two children, Cali, 3, and Cassie, 2, are the couple’s only offspring.

Iman and Shepard tied the knot in March 2018 at the Beverly Hills Hotel, and the couple reported a few months later that they were expecting their first child, Cali, together.

Having been together for approximately a year, he proposed to her in December 2017. During Victor Cruz’s birthday celebration in November 2016, they first met.

This year is known as the first anniversary of the couple’s meeting in 2016, and their marriage has been blessed with children. They are the lovely parents of two daughters born to them as a couple. Although Iman had previously been involved in high-profile relationships with rappers, they were married for the first time.

Tyga and A$AP Rocky are two of the most well-known rappers globally. Every one of the Giants’ six NFL seasons has seen Rocky Shepard on the field. Because of injuries and a terrible club, Shepard had his worst season to date in 2021.

The following week, he carried the ball for 366 yards and a touchdown, the lowest rushing total of his career. Until 2021, Iman, best known for his Victoria’s Secret model work, did not experience a similar drop in his professional career.

As reported by Us Weekly, the six-year NFL veteran claimed that he and his wife had been in an irreparable quarrel since December of last year. Shepard and Iman, both 31 years old, are sharing joint custody of their two children while they figure out a long-term strategy for the future of their marriage.

