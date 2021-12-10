With the latest onset of Omicron, pharma giants Pfizer and Moderna are now increasing their production as there is huge demand from the market for both vaccines and booster shots as well. In the initial test of Omicron, it has been known that the variant spreads too fast and infects people even if they have taken both doses giving them mild symptoms. However, for people with booster shots, the new variant doesn’t seem to affect much.

Change In Current Vaccine Needed For The Future?

This puts researchers and scientists to a new question is booster shot necessary for all people against Omicron? Booster shots are giving 25 times more immunity to people which helps them against this new variant as well. WHO (World Health Organisation) stated that this is just an initial theory and more firm details will be given out in the coming weeks.

Ugur Sahin the CEO of BioNTech stated that if a modified vaccine is needed it could be done, however, the main question is should they make a new vaccine exclusive for Omicron or make changes in the existing vaccine and give it as a booster shot to cover the new variant. He said that a common viewpoint needs to be reached by all the vaccine makers so that it can benefit the general population. Sahin also mentioned that if some changes are needed it would take around 60 to 90 days to make it happen and then it is up to the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) to accept it.

One of the best things about the current vaccines is that the companies won’t have to start from the basics down. Just a small change in the formula will help them to target any new variant that comes of this virus with the current vaccine. The way these vaccines work is they help in creating new antibodies which target the protein spike which is emitted by the virus and then destroys them. So, if a new variant comes it would have some changes in the protein spike which ones identified can be mimicked in the vaccine to work against it.

Many of the researchers believe that a combo shot would be much better as people won’t have to keep track of various vaccination. Nowadays a flu shot is given to kids which consists of vaccines for many of the bacteria and viruses. This is also better as people won’t have to wait months and months to take one shot.

Dr. Anthony Fauci the chief medical advisor for the White House stated that as of now no decision has been made and are waiting for more data from the researchers. AstraZeneca is conducting on-ground data collection wherein they are in contact with the people who got infected with the Omicron variant. This helps greatly as researchers can also learn which mode of transport is causing the spread of the variant much faster. This data when combined with lab data would give more insights into the new variant.

South Africa is now seeing more than 16,000 cases of Omicron however none of the cases seem as dangerous as the delta variant. But the authorities have asked people to visit a doctor or health care professional if they are experiencing any of the symptoms of the new variant which is mostly cold or headache along with body pain.

The US will be continuing its travel restrictions for more time. The vaccination rates have increased in the US in the last few weeks due to Omicron and authorities are encouraging more and more people to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.