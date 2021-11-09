Daylight savings ends many people are more focused on getting an hour extra to sleep. Dr Kannan Ramar from Minnesota who works in mayo clinic

Changes To Make In Life As Daylight Saving Time Ends

There are many practices which can help you achieve sound sleep like making sure you go to bed at the same time every day. This trains your brain to fall asleep at a certain time and make sure you get up at the same time. The duration of the sleep should be at least 7 to 8 hours for an adult. Ramar recommends that one should put away all their electronic gadgets 30 mins prior to their sleeping schedule. At the start of this it would be hard to fall asleep and even after 20 mins you would be lying awake in bed and many people fall back to using electronics which should be avoided. Ramar suggests that meditating during this time will help a person to a great extent.

Another important to thing for sound sleep is to have a controlled diet before sleeping. Avoid having a large meal or getting a coffee before your bed time. Caffeine makes the brain faster and makes you lose sleep as well. Similarly, alcohol should be avoided before bed time.

Michelle Drerup from Ohio who is the director of behavioural sleep clinic stated that as Daylight savings ends the weather also becomes bleak. Many people start to develop seasonal affective disorder. This ends with the spring incoming however affects a person’s performance during the fall. Few of the common issues with this disorder are extreme fatigue, not being able to concentrate, irritation and not participating in social activity.

Dr Bhanu Prakash Kolla from Minnesota stated that people who suffer from seasonal affective disorder should face light more. They should head out more during the evening time and spend more time walking or running. When the rays of light hits the person a neurotransmitter serotonin is being released also called as happy hormone. It has been observed people who follow this regularly are able to concentrate much better after their walk and other symptoms also goes away shortly.

Doctors and other health care professionals also stated that during Daylight savings one should focus on their diet the most. One should avoid getting heavy meal if they are going to sit and work after that. If the diet is not balanced with your physical movements, then this will cause many problems include bloating. During bloating a person may feel that they are getting fat which is not true. Its just the gasses in the body are not able to release which makes a person think he is fat. Doing regular exercise will help a person to recover from bloating very easily.

Daylight savings also affects employee’s performance in offices as well. Many of the companies plan outdoor picnic and other activities so that employees are engaged in various activities.

Companies change their working hours as per daylight savings so as to keep up with the clients as well. People are said to fall more sick during this time as not many people exercise and procrastinate many works as the day time is less and the weather is cool. However, doctors suggest that this is the time to work more as this will help you get a fit body and will help the transformation for spring very well.