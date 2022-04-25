Who Is Charissa Thompson? Age, Height, Marriage, Husband, Net Worth!!!

Former NFL running back Charissa Thompson, better known by her maiden name of Charissa Jean Thompson, is a sports anchor for Fox Sports 1. Besides SportsNation, she has hosted Fox Sports Live, Ultimate Beastmaster and Extra.

For high school, she attended Kenmore’s Inglemoor High School. To complete her undergraduate degree in law and society, she attended Washington State University for one year before moving on to the University of California, Berkeley.

Read More About Charissa Thompson’s Age, Height, Marriage, Husband, Net Worth!!!

Charissa Jean Thompson has a net worth of around $3 million at the time of this writing. She has worked for some of the most prominent sports news organizations in the world for more than a decade.

Currently, Charissa is one of Fox’s highest-earning presenters, earning a salary of $500,000. Along with her salary, she also receives a substantial sum of money from several brands who sponsor her appearances and appearance fees.

The high-end vehicles and residences owned by Charissa Thompson contribute to her net worth. With a $2.5 million purchase in 2016, Charissa purchased a Malibu beach house that she calls her second home. When she put it up for sale in 2018, she had it for $2.9 million.

Age And Height Of Charissa Thompson

Having only three siblings, she knew from an early age she wanted to become a broadcaster. In addition to being an American citizen, Charissa Thompson is also a Taurus and has Scottish ancestry.

There are many young individuals that look up to Charissa Thompson because she has a lovely face and an athletic body. In addition to being 5 ft 9 in height, she weighs 58 kg, and has blonde hair that enhances her appeal. A regular gym-goer, based on her 36-23-35 body dimensions, is almost certainly the case here.

Career Of Charissa Thompson

A former Fox Sports Human Resources assistant, Charissa Thompson began her sports broadcasting career in 2006. Following her undergraduate studies at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law and Society; During her time there, she developed a keen interest in television production, and in 2007, she landed a job as a production assistant at FOX Sports Net Rocky Mountain in Denver, Colorado.

Former Name Charissa Jean Thompson Zodiac Sign Taurus Height 5’9 Weight 58 Kg Profession Television Personality and Sportscaster Net Worth $3 million

When Fox Sports 1 debuted in May 2013 in the Los Angeles market, Thompson made a triumphant comeback to Fox. At Fox Sports Live, she was a co-host of the breaking sports news show. After a brief stint on ABC’s Splash in early 2013, she returned to Fox Sports. She has appeared on NFL Network and co-hosted Speed Network in the past, among other places.

Sporting news anchor and TV personality chose to experiment with the entertainment component of television programming in 2014. From part-time work to a regular co-hosting post at Hollywood magazine “Extra,” she rose swiftly. She had a job at Universal Studios, where she filmed episodes and hosted events for celebrities.

Charissa Thompson’s Family

Charissa Thompson’s love life has been the subject of rumors for a long time. As a matter of fact, no matter how hard you tried, the Fox Sports reporter would never openly discuss the topic.

Despite this, the TV star hinted that she had a meaningful and admirable relationship in the past. In her early twenties, it is widely believed that she married a man whose name she has never revealed.

The only thing we know for sure is that the relationship was short-lived and ended for unknown reasons. After all that she had gone through, she felt that the relationship had been a bad chapter in her life that she would never want to repeat. A former basketball player from the United States named Jay Williams introduced Charissa to the world of sports broadcasting back in 2013. The two of them fell in love rather soon. Then, in 2014, they broke up due to undisclosed reasons.

In any case, Lady Thompson is now single and believes that she is not ready for a relationship or marriage at this time in her life. With no side interests for the time being, she has decided to focus only on her work!