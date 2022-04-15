Charlotte Crosby And Her Boyfriend Jake Ankers Are Expecting Their First Child

Crosby is most known for starring in the MTV reality show Geordie Shore and winning Celebrity Big Brother’s 12th season in 2013.

All You Need To Know About Charlotte Crosby And Jake Ankers Relationship

She has also starred in her reality show, The Charlotte Show, which premiered in 2018.

Early Relationship

Charlotte previously dated Gary Beadle, whom she met in 2011 when they both joined the cast of Geordie Shore and with whom she had an ectopic pregnancy six years ago.

In 2017, she dated Stephen Bear, and in 2019, she divorced Joshua Ritchie. After her split from videographer Liam Beaumont last summer, she began dating Jake.

Know about the Current Boyfriend of Charlotte Crosby

Following her split with Liam Beaumont in 2021, Charlotte Crosby is dating a new man named Jake Ankers. He appears to be a driver, businessman, food lover, or maybe a restaurant owner based on his Instagram.

Jake Ankers has several enterprises listed in his bio, including Streamline Executive, Manchester restaurants Foodwell and Firefly, Lifestyle, and events companies.

However, it is unknown what function he has in each of these businesses, and his Instagram account, which has just over 10,000 followers, is hidden.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Manchester native, who is in his early thirties, previously worked at Beech Properties as a lettings manager.

Pregnancy Announcement

Charlotte Crosby of Geordie Shore has announced that she is expecting her first child with partner Jake Ankers.

The reality TV personality, 31, told the good news with a video on Instagram with Clips from her positive pregnancy test. She also included ultrasound sessions showing the baby’s heartbeat in the video.

She also filmed her family’s emotional reactions to the good news, including her father stating, “I’ve never seen her so joyful, Jake.” Charlotte Crosby described the first time she saw her baby. “And like, you only know when you know,” her mother added as they sat with the family after the baby’s birth was announced.

That’s the one I’m talking about. “It’s so good that Charlotte is happy and settled down, and we know this will be the right person,” we said while gone for the weekend.

Charlotte appeared to be in a better mood than she had been in a long. Friends and celebrities congratulated the pair, including television personality Scarlett Moffatt, who said, “Congratulations, gorgeous.” “Oh, I’m so pleased for you!” wrote Amber Dowding of TOWIE. Congratulations.” “Oh my god!!!!” exclaimed Latysha Grace. I’m ecstatic for you, Charlotte! “I have the ability to cry!!!!”

Another friend wrote We’re my best buddies, and everything I’ve ever wanted for has come true! I’ve been talking with you about this moment for years, and I’m overjoyed.

I can’t wait to be there for you every step of the way (except for the actual birth, which is a step too far). I adore you and am so proud of everything you’ve accomplished! You’ve earned it! “Congratulations to you and Jake,” says the narrator.