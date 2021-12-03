Latest News: Cheap Way To Prevent Drug Overdose

The US has been struggling with the drug overdose issue for a long time. However, during the pandemic from period of April 2020 to August 2021 US saw more than 1,00,000 death cases due to drug overdose. This is the highest number in US history ever.

Cheap Way To Prevent Drug Overdose

Many of the doctors and health care officials stated that this is due to the mixture of fentanyl which is a powerful drug and quite deadly as well.

It has been stated that fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and cocaine as well. Another reason for using fentanyl is that it’s quite cheap and easy to obtain as well. Many of the dealers mix this regularly with their stash so as to profit more.

Tanya who stated that she couldn’t tell her last name due to security issues mentioned that she has been taking drugs for more than 20 years. However, now it has become quite dangerous and she can’t trust anyone apart from her old-time dealer. Most people mix fentanyl and you might end up in an ER as well.

This is where the Fentanyl strips come into the picture. One can obtain this at any of the pharmacies or even buy them online from Amazon as well. The strips are quite cheap as well.

The user just needs to take the drugs and put them into some water and then put the same solution into the strip. This works exactly like the pregnancy test kits. If the user sees one strip that means that this is positive and there is an adulteration of fentanyl in the drugs and if the user sees 2 lines that means the result is negative and there is no adulteration involved.

Many people asked why not stop the source of the drugs as opposed to harm reduction. DEA responded stating that they are trying their very best but in the meantime, if people use this then it will be much better and will also help other agencies in saving lives.

Louise Vincent who works for the Urban Survivor Union stated that even drug users care for their life. However, for most people, it is hard to stop right away and there are many cases of potential side effects for stopping right away. Many people are now coming into re-emission so as to get away from this and start fresh.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky the director of the CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention) stated that the government should do whatever it takes to save the lives of all people and in April Biden administration went ahead and purchased fentanyl strips with the federal grant money.

Vincent stated that many of the people who were at home during the covid did not have access to drugs and this even helped them to get out of the habit. However, many people also went into depression as not being able to talk to anyone and overusing the drugs which resulted in death.

Many new rehabilitation centers have now opened up for addicts who want to get clean and this is overlooked by the state government. The introduction of the fentanyl strips is supposed to lower the death rate caused due to drug overdose and the researchers are confident that there will be a massive change in the coming times as well.

Biden administration has asked schools and public halls to arrange seminars on drug overdose issues and explain to the common people why they should not do this and how they can lead a better life.