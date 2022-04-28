Chelsea Freeman’s Birthday, Age, Height, Net Worth, Twins!!!

In addition to being married to professional baseball player Freddie Freeman, Chelsea Freeman is an American entrepreneur who is best known as the wife of Freddie Freeman.

Chelsea Marie Goff and Chelsea Goff are two more names she goes by. A native of South Florida, Chelsea Goff made her debut on the big screen on April 24, 1994.

There is no record of her father’s name, however, her mother’s name is Pat Goff The names of her family members have likewise been kept a secret.

Chelsea Freeman’s Net Worth

Due to her modeling career, real estate agent employment, and apparel firm, Chelsea Freeman has a net worth of $6 million. Her husband, Freddie Freeman, has a fortune of $40 million in his bank account.

The Amazon real estate agent and model Chelsea Freeman lives in Atlanta, Georgia with her husband and their two children. She is also the owner of a clothes company. She began her career as a model during her college years.

Chelsea Freeman’s Age And Height

It’ll be Chelsea Freeman’s 28th birthday in 2022. She weighs 56 kg and stands at a height of 177 centimeters.

Career Of Chelsea Freeman

In college, she began modeling for local magazines. Chelsea was the winner of the 2011 Spring Break Nationals, among other honors. As a model, she has worked with Harley Davidson and Ferrari. Keller Williams Realty Consultants in Georgia is where she currently works as a real estate agent. In the last several months, she has started selling her own products on Amazon and has already made a profit. She sells items for the home, the hair, and the little ones.

Her modeling career started when she was still a high school student. The 2011 Spring Break Nationals were among Chelsea’s many accolades. She’s also done work for Harley Davidson and Ferrari, among others. In February 2015, a scene from Say Yes to the Dress included Chelsea’s wedding dress, which was a favorite of many people, and she was discovered.

At that point, she started working as a real estate agent and presently works with Keller Williams Realty Consultants in Georgia. She now has her own Amazon store where she sells her own products and is operating a profitable business. Her product line includes children’s goods, hair accessories, and domestic necessities. She’s an excellent employee and a hard-working person. As a result of her new enterprises, her entire wealth is likely to rise sooner rather than later.

As a model and real estate agent, Chelsea is a multi-faceted businesswoman. At the time of her marriage, Chelsea had already begun her career as an actress. A lot of people believe that Chelsea’s Amazon products are of high quality and have a long shelf life.

Chelsea Freeman’s Family

A well-known Canadian American professional baseball first baseman in the MLB, Freddie Free, is Chelsea’s husband. A year after they initially started dating, the couple tied the knot. It is a joy to be the parents of three children for this young couple. The couple’s first kid, Carlie, is now five. Their second children, Brandon and Maximus, are identical twins. They were born in the year 2021.

Pat Goff is her mother; however, the identity of her father is still a mystery.

Not even the names of her siblings have escaped her lips.

She then attended the University of Central Florida, where she received a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She has refused to reveal her major.