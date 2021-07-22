COVID cases have risen up after a brief period yet again. Just when schools were getting ready to reopen this COVID spread is creating a sense of worry everywhere. In a week’s period, more than 23,550 cases were recorded. This is a huge number when compared to the numbers recorded in June. In states like Utah and Florida affected children age ranges from 14 to 19.

Child Cases Of COVID-19 Rise Up As Schools Get Ready To Reopen

The American Academy of Paediatrics (AAP) stated that severe illness is less among children but if the affected cases continue to rise the delta variant may cause complications. Added to this, vaccinations are still in the trial phase for children. Recently a health officer in Mississippi warned about seven children being taken into intensive care.

The Centre for Disease Control has stated that the issue of children getting affected by viruses must be taken seriously. Doctor Peter Hotez dean of the National School of tropical medicine said that many unvaccinated elders are getting affected by the delta variant of the virus and they are spreading the virus to children. If this trend continues it will be very difficult to reopen schools.

None of the COVID-19 vaccines is given permission for American youth lesser than twelve years old. Reputed companies like Pfizer and Moderna are still performing clinical trials. Doctor Rochelle Walensky said that we think that out of 60,000 deaths only a small number is children, but even if it’s a small percentage we should never let a kid die for a respiratory problem caused by COVID.

Eligible Children not yet vaccinated

CDC has brought in strict rules that anyone aged 2 and older must wear masks. Many health experts believe that if more and more children are vaccinated the return to schools may be made. The best situation would be the availability of vaccines for everyone who is eligible for vaccination. Many parents are ready to get their children vaccinated but there is no availability of vaccination.

Vaccination for young – expected wait for months

Doctor Anthony Fauci said that it’s possible and likely that COVID-19 vaccines in children younger than 12 may be available in early winter. Fauci works as director of the National institute of allergy and infectious diseases. A clinical study on kids aged 5 to 11 is performed by Pfizer and its results are expected in September. Depending on these results FDA will be providing approval for the vaccines. Separate dedicated trials are being performed for kids aged 2 to 5 years old. Also, the results of trials on toddlers 6 months to 2 years olds are expected in October or November.

Outbreaks in Schools

Significant outbreaks are expected in schools says one of the health officials of the state. Dr Jose Romero says he has been stressing the importance of masking up with his patients. One of the hospitals in the state has already witnessed an increase in children COVID cases. If the schools reopen these numbers are expected to get higher.

