Children above the age of 5 are now eligible for vaccination however, the number of cases among the kids is increasing at an alarming rate in the US. As per a report from the American Academy of Paediatrics, there has been a spike in the number of cases in kids by 24% since the last week. As many as 164,000 cases have been found in kids which is 31,000 more than the previous week.

Children Getting Affected More In The Current Covid Wave

This high number of cases has caused a sense of panic among families. Around 25% of all the hospitalization cases in the US are kids and yet they account for just 22% of the total population in the US. As of September 2021, 2.1 million cases have been recorded among the kids.

The US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has given the green light for booster shots for older teens between the age of 16 and 17. The waiting period is kept the same which is 6 months since their last vaccination dose.

Even though kids are getting positive from the coronavirus the hospitalization rate is still somewhere between 1.7% to 4%. The death rate is also quite low among the kids and 6 states have not yet reported any child death since the beginning of the pandemic. The overall death rate in kids in the US is 992 since the start.

CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has urged all adults to get their booster shots as fast as possible as there is a possibility that children are getting infected by adults. Another major reason is that since schools have now reopened for in-person learning children touch and don’t sanitize their hands properly.

Health authorities have found that many of the schools do not sanitize their environment after the kids leave and at many schools, there is no mask mandate. These factors are causing the number of cases among the kids to rise.

Authorities have informed the schools that if these protocols are not followed, legal actions will be taken as they are endangering the lives of kids with such activities.

Schools have also been asked to conduct certain seminars which show the importance of maintaining social distancing and how kids can keep themselves safe. Many of the pediatric doctors are now visiting schools for a QnA session which helps kids understand the gravity of the current situation.

Since the onset of Omicron, many parents have asked school authorities to get back to online learning. However, authorities stated that as of now no decision has been made in this regard, and kids and teachers are more comfortable with in-person learning.

In a survey conducted among the kids aged 8 to 14, it was observed that kids want to come to school as it helps them understand the concepts and also so that they can be with their friends.

For kids below the age of 15, the research for booster shots is still going on, and scientists state that they would need more time to decipher the data and reach a result. In the meantime, it would be good if kids in the age group of 5 to 11 continue to take their vaccination and the US aims to achieve at least 60% fully vaccinated kids by the end of January.

Another reason for increasing cases among kids is due to the thanksgiving holidays. Many kids traveled to their friend’s and families’ houses and could have picked up the virus from the road. CDC has asked to maintain extra caution during the winter season due to low immunity which makes the body easier to infect.