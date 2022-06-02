Chris Carmack And His Wife, Erin Slaver, Announced The Arrival Of Their Second Child!

James Christopher Carmack (born December 22, 1980) is an American singer, entertainer, and former model. He is most recognized for his roles in three popular television shows: Luke Ward on The O.C. (2003-2004), Will Lexington on Nashville (2012-2018), and Dr. Atticus Lincoln on Gray’s Anatomy (2018-present). On March 2, 2016, Carmack informed Erin Slaver of his commitment. On October 20, 2018, they tied the knot. On August 30, 2016, the couple invited their daughter. On May 10, 2022, the couple will invite their second child.

Chris confirmed on Instagram that he and Erin named their new baby Cielle Estee.

Erin and Chris met on the set of Chris’ ABC drama Nashville, where she was hired as a backup vocalist. They booked the group in October 2018 and Kai was invited in August 2020.

On the virtual entertainment stage Instagram, the couple revealed that their subsequent child had joined them on the ground seven days prior. They shared a series of images of their baby sleeping with a pink bow on her head, as well as a couple photos of the two of them simply holding their baby.

“We had a baby! Cielle Estee Carmack (alludes to the sky and stars), and that is exactly what she is to us! She was the best surprise we could have imagined, conceived fourteen days from the start on May tenth! “, they said on the post. In addition, the group stated, “Thank you so much to @jennychoiphoto for the beautiful photos that helped us remember these incredible days! When Chris and Erin let the cat out of the bag, their fans and friends congratulated them in the comments section.

