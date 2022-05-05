Christine Centenera’s Age, Birthday, Height, Net Worth, Husband, Baby!!!

Christine is well-known in Australia for her work as a design checker. It’s no surprise that Centenera is best recognized as the fashion director of Vogue Australia, as well as the creative consultant, ad stylist, and collection stylist for Louis Vuitton Men’s. Christine’s clients include Tiffany & Co., Yeezy, L’Oreal, Farfetch, Style.com, and Kanye West.

As the co-founder and creative director of Wardrobe NYC, she’s also a name to remember. Many sources, including Wikipedia, IMDB, and others, provide Centenera’s biography.

Now that Centenera has established herself as a fashion director, she has made quite a bit of money. Christine’s estimated net worth ranges from $5 million to $10 million, depending on the source. In New York City, where she lives with her three-person family, she enjoys a good lifestyle.

Christine Centenera’s Age And Height

Centenera was born in Australia on August 28, 1981. Her birthday is August 28, and Christine is currently 40 years old. Until yet, Centenera’s zodiac sign has not been established.

Centenera has a height of 5′ 7″ and a slender build. Christine has beautiful brown eyes, the same hair color, and a radiant smile. She’s a natural beauty.

Christine Centenera’s Family

Her parents are José Sebastian Cenetenera and Cristina Maria. The couple who would eventually become Christine’s parents had already made the move to Australia from their native Philippines before the birth of their daughter. It was in Naga that Centenera was conceived; his father was a native of the city and his mother was from Manila. Centenera has a total of four brothers and sisters to contend with… Christine has three sisters: Maggie, Emma, and Tricia Centenera. Maggie, Emma, and Tricia Centenera.

Joel Edgerton, the actor with whom Centenera is in a long-term relationship, is not married. Her relationship with Edgerton, who she has known for almost 20 years according to various reports, began in 2018.

Christine and Joel hid their relationship from the public eye and from their social media accounts prior to the birth of their first child. A beautiful baby girl was born to Centenera and Edgerton in 2021. Centenera’s baby’s name and gender are still a mystery as of this writing. Edgerton was working in Queensland at the time, but he arrived in time for the birth of their first child. They are now in love with their three-person community and are considering getting married.

Christine Centenera’s Career

In her career as a fashion director, Centenera has worked for almost two decades. In 2012, she was named fashion director of Vogue Australia after eight years as an editor at Harper’s Bazaar Australia.

One of the most well-known behind-the-scenes personalities in the fashion industry, Centenera became one of the most well-known characters behind the scenes of fashion. In addition to co-founding wardrobe NYC with designer Josh Goot, Christine is Kanye West’s Yeezy brand’s stylist. Christine has also been engaged by Louis Vuitton’s new men’s wear designer, Virgil Abloh, for his Louis Vuitton debut in 2018.

As for Christine, she says she had no interest in fashion when she was younger. Centenera wanted to be a nutritionist but ended up majoring in art history in college rather than nutrition. Christine was fortunate to have a buddy who worked at Cosmopolitan land her a job at Harper’s Bazaar while she was still in college. Christine’s love for fashion skyrocketed after she started working in the fashion industry.