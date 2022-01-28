The demand for the vaccine in the United States has been increasing daily especially for the people who are being severely hit by the covid 19 virus in the country. It must be noted that in the US everyone above 5 years of age is eligible to receive initial two doses of the coronavirus.

After the authorization of the booster shots in the country, the nation saw a decline in the covid 19 cases and hospitalization rate.

Earlier the booster shots were available only for adults of 60 years and above but after seeing a steep rise in the delta variant the US Food and Drug Administration after analyzing the results and severity of the infection approved booster jabs for every one of 18 years and above in the country.

Clinical Trials Will Be Conducted By Pfizer On Variant-specific Vaccines For The Citizens

Pfizer has been doing tremendous work in developing effective and efficient vaccines to safeguard the lives of the citizens of America.

In the United States kids below 5 years of age are not covered by the vaccines as the pharmaceutical companies are working on developing a vaccine that can generate enough antibodies to protect children from the infection caused by the covid 19 virus.

According to the reports available, the CEO of Pfizer and US CDC has recommended 3 dose vaccines for the kids below 5 years because during the trial the vaccines were not able to produce expected antibodies that can easily fight with the omicron variant of covid 19.

Earlier this month, Pfizer announced that the company is rigorously working on developing a variant-based vaccine that will target omicron strain as well as other variants which might take birth in the future.

Although the Chief Medical Adviser to the US Federal government, Dr. Anthony Fauci is not in favor of developing variant-specific vaccination and has suggested the companies focus on enhancing the effectiveness of the current vaccines available for the people in the country.

As per the latest news available, Pfizer has started clinical trials for the omicron variant vaccine to test its efficiency and effectiveness in fighting against the highly contagious strain of covid 19 and the tests will be conducted on individuals between 18-55 years of age.

Also, the CEO of Pfizer announced that the strain-specific vaccine will be available by the end of March 2022 and the citizens of the USA can avail the benefits by fulfilling the eligibility criteria which will be paid by the CDC and FDA.

The demand for the variant-based vaccine arose because the initial two doses of the vaccine were not able to neutralize the infection caused by the omicron and the cases were rising at a very high pace and going up by 850,000 average daily cases in the country.

The vaccine is the ultimate tool and method to protect people from rising cases and hospital admissions. Unvaccinated citizens are at higher risk of getting infection and death as per the medical experts.