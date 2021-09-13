According to a new CNBC/Change Research poll, Americans unvaccinated against Covid-19 lack trust in government and worry about side effects from vaccines. It is virtually impossible to convince them to get the shots, the poll reveals.

In a survey conducted by Change Research for CNBC from 30th Aug to 2nd Sept, CNBC surveyed 1,775 respondents about their views on Covid vaccines, President Joe Biden, and former President Donald Trump, among other issues. Among the 29% of American voters who are not vaccinated, 83% don’t intend to get the lifesaving shot, reports a survey. As a result of the new regulations, federal contractors and federal workers as well as those employed by the healthcare and private sectors must now undergo vaccinations. He made the announcements on Thursday, expressing frustration with the situation.

A study found that 84% of those who were unvaccinated said their decision not to immunize would not change if the vaccines were free of side effects, and 87% said they would not get vaccines if their company required them. Surveys indicate that only five percent and four percent of respondents, respectively, would “strongly” consider changing their minds about those things. There was little difference between getting the shots under the pressure of family members, with just 2% saying they would be more likely to get the shots under this pressure.

Some health authorities have suggested that nationwide herd immunity to Covid will require a vaccination rate of 90%. A growing hesitancy to vaccines may make this challenge more difficult.

Three-quarters of unvaccinated respondents say they are reluctant to get vaccines because they are concerned about the side effects. Meanwhile, another third are concerned about a lack of confidence in the federal government. More than 10% of unvaccinated people said they would get immunized if the delta variant were more prevalent in their region, and 7% said that they would get immunized if Trump asked them to. With 60% of Republicans and 87% of Trump voters reporting that they had not been vaccinated in last year’s presidential election, the division between vaccinated and unvaccinated was especially apparent along political lines. In comparison, 51 percent of Democrats and 68 percent of Biden voters in 2020 claimed to have been fully vaccinated.

Several American health officials recommended Covid booster shots on Aug. 18 for mRNA vaccines, since the vaccine’s protection decreases over time, according to a Pew survey of unvaccinated respondents. The report found 73% of voters who had already been vaccinated would eventually receive their third dose.

Unvaccinated respondents exhibited less resistance to vaccination against Covid, but they were more likely to accept treatments if recommended by a doctor after a positive diagnosis for Covid. Unvaccinated voters responded “maybe” when asked whether they would consider monoclonal antibodies or intravenous antivirals, compared with 33% that said they would reject antibodies and 34% that said they would reject antivirals.

In addition to questions about mask mandates in schools and vaccination mandates in the workplace, the poll asked voters their thoughts on the return of in-person learning and employers bringing their employees back into the office. Parents of children under 18 are more likely to support faculty mask mandates than students, with 51% supporting requiring them to wear masks.

Voters appear to favor mandatory vaccine mandates for employers, with 55% agreeing to require vaccinations for staff at private businesses. Additionally, 67% of respondents say companies have the right to require customers to use masks. It was found that employees who were required to get vaccinated by their employers were most likely to do so.