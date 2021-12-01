Recently the news about the new Covid variant namely Omicron has created an uproar in different countries. The South African doctor who has first detected the new variant now calls the symptoms to be mild as compared with other variants.

Dr. Coetzee Claims That New Covid Variant Is More Infections But Mild

Recently around the 18th of November, Dr. Angelique Coetzee, who is the head of the SAMA or the South African Medical Association recently stated that she was working at her clinic when she started detecting some patients having peculiar symptoms.

Initially, she wasn’t sure about the disease but upon some testing, she soon discovered that it is none other than one of the most deadly viruses whose recent variant was the Delta variant.

She goes on to describe her experience with a patient who was aged around 33 years and had been recently visiting her a lot. Initially, she thought it to be some kind of normal bodily pain.

The patient had been complaining of bodily pain with a lot of fatigue and body ache along with some headaches. There was no loss of smell or taste or coughing but an itchy or scratchy throat.

When the patient’s condition was not improving she decided to for covid-19 testing and to her shock he was indeed positive for the test. Presently, she has encountered more than a dozen patients with the same symptoms.

These symptoms are very different when compared to the Delta variant. As a member of the advisory committee of vaccines of South Africa, she raised the concern with them.

The doctor’s notably her colleagues have also reportedly found patients with the same symptoms. Although the symptoms are treated as mild.

Although the doctor and her colleagues are repeatedly stating these symptoms to be mild, it needs to be seen how it affects the human body. Many variants which have been reported as mild have wreaked havoc. Moreover, it was Dr. Coetzee’s revelations about the new variant which created a situation of panic in the world.

As mentioned earlier, the research is going on about the variant and how it is affecting people around. The research on symptoms is going on and also many countries are checking whether their vaccines will be effective against this variant or not.

Coetzee’s observations cannot be relied upon as she has only seen a very very small number of cases and might have started propagating the wrong information about the virus not being deadly which could lead to another wave.

It has been seen that this strain has more chances of infecting others. WHO suggests experts and countries to be cautious. The data as of now states that this variant is quite infectious than other variants and cases are rising more rapidly in South Africa.

Experts say that they need some time to fully understand are specific symptoms of this variant on a wider scale.

Covid symptoms have drastically changed since the virus was first detected in China in late 2019. The “delta” and “alpha” variants, which were initially detected in the U.K. and India, respectively, were characterized with different symptoms, for instance, with the delta strain causing more headaches, more sore throat, runny nose, and fever.

It has been pointed out by The U.S. CDC that the variety of Covid symptoms that have been reported are quite popular and common like “anyone can have mild to severe symptoms” that may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

On the list of symptoms from the CDC are fever or chills, a cough, fatigue, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle or body aches, headache, the new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or a runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.