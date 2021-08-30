The European Society of Cardiology has conducted a study on 468000 coffee drinkers. This Biobank study conducted in the United Kingdom has found that consumption of 0.5 to 3 cups of coffee a day by people with no previous history of heart disease was associated with a decreased risk of early death from strokes and heart diseases and any kind of early death in general.

Coffee Likely To Reduce Risk Of Cardiac Diseases

In addition to this study by the European Society of Cardiology, additional studies on coffee drinkers have shown that moderate amounts of coffee drinking can even protect them from type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, liver diseases, Prostrate Cancer, and even Computer Back pain.

Out of the 3 studies conducted, 2 of the studies showed that the chances of heart failure reduced by 5 to 12% for each cup of coffee consumed. The third study found no reduction in the risk of heart diseases in people who drank no coffee to one cup a day but when the people drank 2 or more cups of black coffee a day, the risks reduced by 30%.

These findings were received with surprise in the United States. Dr. David Kao, Medical Director of the Colorado Centre for Personalised Medicine at the University of Colorado, expressed surprise at the results of these studies. Dr. Kao mentioned the general conception among the public that coffee and caffeine are bad for the heart and the conventional impression has always associated caffeine with high blood pressure and palpitations. What was even more surprising was that the studies did not show good results for decaffeinated coffee and, on the contrary, showed an increased risk of heart failure.

Dietician Penny Kris-Etherton, ex-chairperson of the Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health Council Leadership affiliated to the American Heart Association, also expressed surprise at the results of the 3 studies conducted in Europe. She said that coffee can now be a part of a dietary health pattern if consumed without sugar or cream that is high in calories.

The American Heart Association clarified that the studies on the effects of coffee are done with black coffee only and that a standard cup of coffee is 8 ounces while those at coffee shops are 16 ounces. The association also reminded people that drinking coffee with sugar, milk, cream, and indifferent flavors would negate the beneficial effects of coffee observed in European studies.

The process of brewing coffee also has an effect on its beneficial effect. Filtered coffee contains a compound called Cafestol which can increase levels of bad cholesterol known as LDL (Low-density lipoproteins).

There are advisories against prescribing coffee for pregnant women and children. Children, in particular, should avoid energy drinks, colas, coffee drinks, and other beverages which are caffeinated, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Studies of the effects of coffee have been going on in the United States since 1948 and recent studies on the dietary information of 21000 Americans show almost the same results. The AHA study used modern technology in its precision medicine platform over 10 years in a cardiovascular health study in Americans over the age of 65 years.

The American Heart Association advises caution in immediately switching over to increased black coffee consumption and suggests people with insomnia and diabetes consult their physicians before increasing their caffeine intake. These studies in Europe as well as in the United States have immense potential. This new learning over past assumptions about the supposedly bad effects of coffee will be welcomed by coffee drinkers all over the world. It is suggested that caution be exercised over the types of coffee and the way coffee is brewed.