According to an expert, this Delta variety may be the final big spike of the Covid-19 epidemic, but it is not the time for the Government to get comfortable since the pandemic has not yet run its course.

In the words of Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former head of the United States Food and Drug Administration, “we still have a few of months before this Delta wave washes throughout the nation in a regionalized manner and we are kind of done with it.”

Colder Weather May Lead The Delta Waves To Increase Cases

CDC Director Dr. Thomas Frieden warned on Monday that the number of cases is beginning to rise in the colder regions of the nation and that when individuals are forced inside without masks, the number of cases will increase.

Covid-19 instances, hospitalizations, and fatalities are decreasing at a slower pace than they were a year ago, according to national data. According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University, the daily average rate of infection has decreased by moreover 15,000 to more than 86,000 in the past week, and an average of 200 fewer people are dying each day on average.

Despite this, according to JHU statistics, an average of approximately 1,500 individuals died per day during the last week of Covid-19.

According to Gottlieb, a large part of the result shows significance may be ascribed to Southern states that have recovered from the worst of the variation surge. However, not all areas are doing as well as others. According to the expert, the numbers are increasing in the West and Midwest, but it is still unknown how severe the effect will be in the Northeast.

However, not all health experts are as optimistic as Gottlieb, who predicts that the worst of the outbreak will be over for most of the nation by Thanksgiving. That prevalence levels would begin to decrease around Christmas time.

At this point, Dr. Leana Wen, a medical analyst, believes that it is impossible to determine whether or not there will be a winter spike in the population. “I believe it is premature for us to rejoice and declare the worst is behind us,” says the author.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday that the United States must first maintain a downward trend in the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, a feat that relies on increasing the number of individuals who get vaccinated.

As the head of the National Institute of Allergy, as well as Infectious Diseases, said, “We now have about 68 million individuals in our nation who are eligible to be vaccinated but have not yet been vaccinated.”

To be certain that there will be no recurrence, we must ensure that the vast majority of unvaccinated individuals are vaccinated. “We must ensure that the vast majority of those unvaccinated get vaccinated.”

Vaccines are critical in speeding the progression of the epidemic.

According to Gottlieb, vaccines, in combination with other measures like testing, will assist in the transition of the Covid-19 outbreak into the endemic stage in the United States.

When a virus gets endemic, it continues to offer a persistent infection risk while not producing a significant number of instances of severe illness or death in a population.