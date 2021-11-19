Hello all, I am the health and nutrition expert for Powdersville Post and this is my Colima Sea Salt review. Before beginning the article, let’s first address the reviews seen online. Is there anything genuine about those reviews?

Most of you might have searched on the internet when you first heard about Colima Sea Salt and many reviews must have come up in the search results.

These reviews will get you nowhere as the majority of the positive responses are by the product’s marketing team itself and negative responses by other competitors in the market. So, you cannot trust them blindly to know about the product.

Colima Sea Salt Reviews – Is Colima Sea Salt Completely Free From Microplastics?

The first impression of Colima sea Salt is favorable. But you need to know everything about a product, including its possible side effects before deciding to have it. This is the reason why I have decided to write this Colima Sea Salt review so that you can clear all your doubts about the salt.

Product Name Colima Sea Salt Main benefits Help to support And Maintain a healthy Heart Product Type Powder Ingredients Magnesium, Calcium, Sodium, and more Category General Health Side Effects No Major Side Effects Price Free Trial Multipack 1 bag, 4 bags, 7 bags Money-Back Guarantee lifetime money-back guarantee Official Website Click Here

Colima Sea Salt Overview

Now before discussing the details of Colima Sea Salt, let me tell you how I came across this product. I was informed about the launch of the salt a few months ago and was curious to know how this salt becomes different from other salts in the market.

So, before writing the review, I thought of researching the whereabouts of Colima Sea Salt. Studies have found that most of the salts manufactured contain microplastics in them. The shocking thing is that a person consumes approximately 2000 microplastics per year. This proves that all the salts available in the market are impure and toxic.

Colima Sea Salt was launched when this crisis was going on. It comes from the Cuyutlan Lagoon and is 100 percent natural, unrefined, and hand-harvested.

But, further research is required to know if the salt is legit or not. I have gathered data provided by the manufacturer and also interacted with the customers in person. This review is based on extensive research so that you can get some insight into what Colima Sea Salt is and decide whether to try it or not.

What is Colima Sea Salt?

Colima Sea Salt is a 100% natural, handmade, unrefined, and hand-harvested sea salt from Cuyutlan, a place in Mexico. It is free of microplastics, cadmium, arsenic, and mercury. Thus, it is non-toxic for your body. It has ingredients rich in essential minerals.

Manufacturer of Colima Sea Salt

Colima Sea Salt is manufactured by Ava Jane’s Kitchen. The company was founded by John Cawrse who strives to eliminate many current health myths and offer items that assist people in living a healthy life.

On the website, John Cawrse provides facts proving that these health myths are based on poor science. He suggests that having the right amount of salt can be beneficial.

Colima Sea Salt Ingredients

Colima hand-harvested Sea Salt consists of 80 essential minerals that improve your health in various ways. The important ingredients are listed below:

🍀Magnesium Magnesium is the human body’s fourth most important mineral. Colima handmade Sea Salt contains high magnesium content. It is essential for nerve and muscle functioning, a healthy immune system, heart regulation, bone strength, sugar metabolism, protein formation, and energy production. It also prevents high blood pressure and fights depression. Studies suggest that magnesium benefits people with type 2 diabetes. It is anti-inflammatory as well. Magnesium improves PMS (Pre-menstrual Syndrome) symptoms. 🍀Calcium Many of your body’s basic functions rely on calcium. It is required for blood circulation, muscular movement, and hormone release. Calcium also aids in the transmission of messages from the brain to various parts of the body. Calcium is also important for tooth and bone health. It strengthens and densifies your bones. You can conceive of your bones as calcium storage for your body. Your body will extract calcium from your bones if you don’t get enough calcium in your diet. 🍀Sodium Sodium (Salt) is present in almost everything you eat and drink. It maintains normal fluid balance, blood volume, blood pressure, nerve, and muscle function. It helps in nutrient absorption and transport. 🍀Potassium Potassium is essential for balancing fluids and electrolytes, functioning the nervous system, and maintaining blood pressure. It also assists in other body functions such as muscle contractions, digestion, heart rhythm, and pH balance. 🍀Iron The hemoglobin of red blood cells and the myoglobin of muscle cells contain the majority of the iron in the body. In transporting oxygen and carbon dioxide iron is required. Iron is most often used to prevent and treat anemia, which is caused by a lack of iron in the body. It’s also used to treat anemia brought on by a chronic illness, pregnancy, or renal issues. 🍀Zinc Zinc is a trace mineral that can be found in red meat, chicken, and fish. It is required for human health, growth, and taste at minute levels. It’s required for immunological function, wound healing, blood clotting, thyroid function, and a variety of other functions. It is also important for sustaining vision and may have antiviral properties. Zinc is used to treat zinc deficiency, diarrhea, and Wilson disease. Acne, diabetes, anorexia, burns, and a variety of other conditions are all treated with zinc. 🍀Iodine Iodine is a mineral that the thyroid gland uses. Because humans are unable to synthesize iodine, it must be ingested. It’s used in a variety of meals, as well as in salt. Iodine lowers thyroid hormone levels and can kill fungus, bacteria, and other microbes like amoebas. It is taken orally to prevent and cure iodine deficiency and related symptoms, such as goiter and thyroid diseases. Pink eye, gum infections, wound healing, and various other ailments are all treated with iodine. Other essential minerals include carbon, silicon, aluminum, copper, tin, manganese, phosphorous, chloride, cobalt, bromine, boron, and a few more.

How does Colima Natural Sea Salt work?

Let us now look at how Colima Sea salt becomes useful. Having an idea about how a product function is important to check if its authentic or not. We often neglect such factors while buying a product that might get us into trouble. So, I would suggest you run your eyes through this section.

Colima Sea Salt is rich in essential minerals that keep your heart healthy. It is refined from the ocean and contains magnesium that is necessary for maintaining blood pressure and strengthening your bones. John Cawrse suggests adding only a pinch of Colima Sea Salt into your food which is more than enough for flavor as well as for good health.

Colima Sea Salt Benefits

There will be numerous Colima Sea Salt customer reviews that point to the benefits of the product. These are mostly by the marketing team or the manufacturer. Thus, we get confused as to believe in which product. One way of getting rid of this is by consulting a health expert before using the product.

Based on Colima Sea Salt reviews, I concluded that Colima does have some benefits.

✅Colima Sea Salt is 100% natural and unrefined sea salt. ✅It consists of 80 essential minerals that are natural and non-additive. ✅Colima handmade salt helps to maintain the rhythm of the heart. ✅It is hand-harvested and is free of microplastics, cadmium, arsenic, and mercury. Therefore, Colima Sea Salt is non-toxic. ✅Colima Sea Salt gets easily absorbed into your food. ✅Colima contains 65% less sodium than conventional table salts and is high in magnesium. ✅It is low in fluoride and iodine that gets dissolved easily. ✅There is a lifetime money-back guarantee, in case you are dissatisfied with the salt. The above-mentioned benefits are outlined on the official website which turns out to be valid based on research and customer feedback.

Is Colima Sea Salt legit or not?

Colima Sea Salt is a 100% natural sea salt that is unrefined and is good for many health problems. It was tested in an American Laboratory, Nutridata which showed that it is plastic-free and clean.

The 80 essential minerals in Colima Sea Salt is the key to a healthy body. The high magnesium content helps in maintaining a healthy immune system, strong bones, heart regulation, sugar metabolism, and much more.

The majority of Americans are magnesium deficient. So, Colima Sea Salt seems to be a solution for this. One pinch of Colima Sea Salt is sufficient for intake in place of a full tablespoon of salt.

A percentage of money for each bag of Colima Salt goes to the Costa Verde Scholarship fund which is mentioned by John Cawrse on the official website. This again points to its genuineness.

In case you are not satisfied with the product, you can return it as the manufacturer provides a lifetime money-back guarantee. So, considering all these points, it seems that the product is legit and worth a try.

Colima Sea Salt Customer reviews and complaints

Colima Sea Salt seems to be a genuine product as most of the customer reviews are positive. Popular health and diet bloggers, as well as fitness experts, have endorsed the product.

This doesn’t mean that all the Colima Sea Salt reviews were positive. Few customers were dissatisfied due to the lack of instant results. As it is 100% natural, results will be visible only gradually. So, if you are looking for instant results, Colima Sea Salt is not the ideal salt for you.

Nonetheless, consistent usage will give positive results as satisfied customers point out. It is better to consult a doctor before buying the salt to ensure safety, especially if you are taking treatment for some medical condition.

Colima hand-harvested Sea Salt Pricing and Availability

Colima Sea Salt is much cheaper as compared to other table salts in the market. The manufacturer is also providing special offers for new customers. The price details are given below:

⚡️First Bag – Free Trial

⚡️4 Bags – 1 for 1¢ + 3 Bags ($29.98)

⚡️7 Bags – 1 for 1¢ + 6 Bags ($59.95)

The most popular in this package is the 4 bags supply. There is also no shipping and handling fee except for one bag supply. In case you are not satisfied with the product, there is a lifetime money-back guarantee.

As of now, Colima Sea Salt is available only on the official website. If you find the product elsewhere, they are just replicas of the original Colima salt. If you wish to buy the original one, purchase it from the official website itself to avoid risk.

Colima Sea Salt Bonus

Colima handmade Salt comes with special offers as well as a free bonus. With each package mentioned in the previous section, a free bonus of the tips and tricks to use Colima Sea Salt is available in pdf format.

Final Verdict on Colima Sea Salt Reviews

Based on research and analysis of several Colima Sea Salt reviews, the product seems to be a good product. It provides a 100% natural, hand-harvested, clean sea salt that proves to be good for health.

Colima Sea Salt is tested clean and microplastic-free by the American laboratory, Nutridata. It is also free of cadmium, arsenic, and mercury. The high magnesium content is good for the heart, immune system, nerve and muscle functioning, energy production, and so on.

The salt also comes with a lifetime money-back guarantee which again points to its authenticity. It’s easy to consume and has many health benefits. So, altogether Colima Sea Salt seems to be a genuine product that is worth a try.

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Colima Sea Salt harvested?

It is harvested from rainwater that is filtered through an ancient dry salt lagoon, dissolving minerals along the way. Then the saline water is pumped to the surface that gets evaporated.

What distinguishes Colima Sea Salt from Himalayan Salt?

Colima natural Salt is made from rainwater, while Himalayan sea salt comes from the Khewra salt mine in Pakistan. Colima healthy salt is moist and soft, which easily grounds between our fingers and also has a crunch.

What tests are carried out on Colima Sea Salt?

Ava Jane’s Kitchen claims to get their salt tested for minerals and chemicals regularly. The American laboratory, Nutridata has tested Colima Sea Salt to be clean and microplastic-free. The certificate can be accessed on the official website.

Is Colima Sea Salt safe for everyone?

It seems to be safe for everyone because it is 100% natural. So far the customer responses are also positive. It is advised to consult a health expert if you are taking treatment for any medical condition.

Is there a money-back guarantee on Colima Sea Salt?

Colima Sea salt has received positive feedback from most of its users. In case you are dissatisfied with the product, there is a lifetime money-back policy offered by the manufacturer.

