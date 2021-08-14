College Vaccine Mandate Will Not Be Stopped By A Supreme Court Justice

Justice Amy Coney Barrett of the United States Supreme Court rejected a request by students at Indiana University to overturn the school’s mandate that they are vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus on Thursday.

Barrett turned down the students’ emergency requests without any reason and without sending the case to the entire court for consideration. It is an early test of vaccination requirements amid a time of escalating illnesses and hospitalizations caused by the Delta form of the coronavirus, which is being blamed for many of the outbreaks.

Eight students filed a lawsuit in June, claiming that the requirement violates their right to “bodily integrity” and proper process under the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution. A legal petition was submitted to the court, in which they said that the institution “is treating its students as if they are children who cannot be relied upon to make adult choices.”

The lower courts had already denied the request of the students for an injunction while the case was still pending before the higher courts.

According to the university, students will be required to get vaccinated starting this autumn unless they qualify for a religious or medical exemption. Exemptions would be given only if the recipients agreed to wear face masks and submit to testing twice a week.

Twenty-nine vaccinations have sprung into controversy in the United Areas as the highly infectious Delta strain has wreaked havoc on states with low vaccination rates. Hundreds of schools and universities, and some private businesses have required students to get the COVID-19 vaccination. The case of the students represents one of the first legal challenges to the constitutionality of these requirements.

In July, Judge of U.S. District Court, Damon Leichty in the South Bend, Indiana, ruled in favor of the school, ruling that the program “does not constitute compelled vaccination.”

In the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is located in Chicago, the kids were also turned down and noted that vaccination restrictions are standard practice. In its decision, the appeals court said that “a university would have difficulty functioning when each student worries that everyone else may be transmitting illness.”

