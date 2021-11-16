In the midst of the upsurge in the number of Covid 19 cases across the country, all the adults in Colorado have been declared eligible for the booster shot of the vaccine as the Centennial state’s Governor has declared the state as a “high risk” zone for exposure to the virus.

Governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, has signed an executive order on 11th of November 2021, Thursday, declaring all the adults of the state eligible for the booster dose of the Covid 19 vaccine, which was the goal of the White House that had hit a roadblock owing to leading federal health agencies falling short of promoting the approach.

Colorado Governor Makes All Adults Eligible For Covid vaccine Booster

The state’s Governor, Jared Polis has claimed that the entire state is in a “high risk” zone of being infected with the virus, which should make all the adults eligible for the booster shot of the vaccine, two months after receiving their initial dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and six months after getting their initial two doses of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine series.

As of now, only the senior citizens, people with some pre-existing medical conditions that make them more susceptible to be infected, and adults either working or residing in an environment that puts them at a higher risk of being infected have been the ones declared eligible by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to get the booster shot of the Coronavirus vaccine. However, Governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, in an executive order, has put forth an argument that currently the entire state is a “high risk” zone.

Polis has mentioned in his executive order that given the spike in the transmission of the virus across the entire state, all the residents of Colorado over the age of eighteen years are highly susceptible and therefore must qualify for the booster dose of the Covid 19 vaccine. He personally urged all the Coloradans over the age of eighteen years to get their booster shots two months after receiving their initial dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and six months after getting their initial two doses of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine series. He further encouraged all the residents of the state who are yet to receive even their initial doses of the Coronavirus vaccine to get one at the earliest without further delay.

This order has come a few days after the chief medical officer of the state had pushed all the Coloradans to get their booster dose of the Covid 19 vaccine by claiming that all of Colorado was currently residing in a “high risk” zone, given the spike in the number of infections. As per reports from the health department of Colorado, one out of every forty-eight residents of the state is likely to be infected with Covid 19.

Dr. Eric France, who is the chief medical officer of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has claimed in a statement that while the vaccine does provide protection against hospitalization and severe ailments, there is still a risk of mild infections that can encourage the further transmission of the virus. He further added that amongst the residents of Colorado, the unvaccinated ones were at a higher risk of contracting the virus than the vaccinated population and also warned that the pandemic is far from over.

Director of CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky told during a Covid 19 briefing that the Food and Drug Administration has been considering making more adults eligible for the booster dose.