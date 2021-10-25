Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Rochelle Walensky approved recommendations for booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccinations on Thursday, allowing millions more Americans to start getting booster shots.

It’s Ok Combine Booster Doses Of The Moderna And J & J Vaccines- CDC

Walensky agreed with the combined approach to boosters, saying that those who are eligible may choose whatever immunization they choose as a booster. The CDC re-aligned their recommendation for Pfizer boosters with the current guideline, placing Moderna and Pfizer boosters in the same category.

Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine recipients are entitled to get one booster shot at least six months after receiving their initial series, according to the statement. The statement continued by recommending booster doses for individuals who are 18 or older and who were last vaccinated two months ago or more. According to the statement, a booster injection is also advised for individuals who got the J&J COVID-19 vaccination more than two months ago.

“These recommendations serve as yet another proof of our fundamental commitment to safeguarding as many people as possible against infection with COVID-19. Because more than 400 million immunization doses have been provided to far, research shows that all three US-approved COV-19 vaccines are safe. As a result, even when the Delta virus is abundant in the community, they are very effective in reducing severe illness, hospitalization, and mortality risks.” Walensky aired his thoughts in a press release.

Earlier that day, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices opted to approve the US FDA’s emergency use authorizations for each vaccination after an extensive disagreement over whether such wide authorizations were necessary for Moderna’s vaccine. As a result, members agreed that those who had received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine required a second immunization because it is less effective in preventing sickness than vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer.In the United States, the CDC now recommends booster immunizations for all three COVID-19 vaccines that are presently on the market, they added.

“Eligible individuals may select which booster vaccine they get,” reads the announcement.”It’s possible that some people may choose for a booster shot of the same vaccine they had as a kid, while others may opt for something else. The CDC now permits booster doses to be mixed and matched in this way for different diseases.”

More Americans are getting booster shots than first-time immunizations in the United States, and that number is expected to rise. According to government officials and other health care experts, increasing the number of vaccinated people is considered the most effective way to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Booster shots are now available to millions of people, and these people will benefit from the added protection they give. Taking action now should not detract from the vital goal of ensuring that unvaccinated persons take the initial step and get their first COVID-19 immunization, which should remain the focus of all efforts going forward. More than 65 million people in the United States are still unvaccinated, putting their own health and the health of their families, friends, and the community in danger.