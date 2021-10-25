The vaccine companies, Pfizer and BioNTech have made an announcement on Thursday that a phase three trial indicates that a booster dose of Pfizer and BioNTech COVID 19 vaccine has a success rate of as much as 95.6% against Coronavirus.

Both the companies further claimed that the success ratio of their booster dose was consistent amongst all age groups, gender, race, ethnicity as well as co-morbid health conditions.

Companies Claim Booster Shots Of Pfizer And BioNTech Vaccine

The phase three trial involved over ten thousand fully vaccinated individuals older than sixteen years of age, who were randomly administered either a placebo or a booster dose of thirty micrograms of a vaccine and the time gap between receiving their initial second dose of vaccine and the booster dose was almost eleven months, according to the companies.

As per both BioNTech and Pfizer’s reports during the study, 109 cases of Coronavirus were reported amongst the people who were given a placebo whereas only five cases were reported amongst the people who received the booster dose, thus confirming that the observed efficiency rate of 95.6% success indicates a reduced risk of disease amongst the people who got a booster dose versus those who were given a placebo.

The companies further added that these results were drawn from a controlled and randomized Coronavirus booster vaccine trial that was conducted in the middle of the highly infectious wave of the Delta variant of Coronavirus.

Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive officer, Albert Bourla told during a news release on Thursday, 21st October 2021 that these results indicate the obvious benefits of the boosters with the aim to shield as many people as possible from the deadly coronavirus infection.

Albert Bourla further added that over and above their constant efforts to improve uptake as well as global access to the vaccines amongst the unvaccinated population of the world, they strongly believed that boosters had a vital role to play in the protection of public health in the ongoing fight against the COVID 19 pandemic. He also said that they were looking to share the trial’s data with health authorities and work in tandem with them to decide how to go about supporting the rollout of booster shots across the world.

Last month in September 2021, the US Food and Drug Administration had approved the emergency administration of booster dose of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID 19 vaccine in seniors above the age of sixty-five years and all the adults above the age of eighteen years who are more susceptible to be infected with the virus because of certain pre-existing medical conditions or because of living or working in environments that put them at a higher risk of being infected with the virus.

On Wednesday,20th October 2021, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of Pfizer/BioNTech booster dose for all the eligible fully vaccinated recipients of either Johnson & Johnson or Moderna COVID 19 vaccines in a “mix and match approach”.

Now, a meeting has been scheduled for the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the vaccine advisers of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday to determine whether to recommend the US Food and Drug Administration’s recently authorized “mix and match approach” as well as to make a decision on the authorization of Johnson & Johnson and Moderna booster vaccine shots, post which the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s director will take a call on whether to sign off on the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’s guidance.