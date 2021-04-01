Data from a clinical trial suggested that vaccinated children between the ages of 12 and 15 exhibited no signs of infections and there were no serious side effects as well. However, the data is yet to be revised by independent experts.

Companies Claim The Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine To Be Highly Effective

A recent clinical trial was carried out in an estimate of 2,300 children between the ages of 12 and 15, who were given double doses of the vaccine three weeks apart. Data from the clinical study states that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is highly protective and works effectively without causing any severe side effects as such.

The U.S. based pharmaceutical company Pfizer along with the German biotechnology company namely BioNTech jointly claimed that the vaccine works better in children than it does so in adults, by causing the individuals to produce strong immune responses to the virus. However, it has also been stated that the vaccine might not be as effective against the new strains that have been spreading across the United States.

These alleged findings are yet to be reviewed by experts. However, if these findings really do support the claim made by the companies, it would mean a speedy return to normalcy for the American public.

Pfizer-BioNTech intend on seeking approval from the U.S Food and Drug Administration. Depending on this approval, immunizations will be made available for middle and high school students, before the start of the next school year. Gradually, vaccines will also be made available to younger children in elementary school, but all in due time.

The pharmaceutical companies announced the outcomes of the trial in a news release on Wednesday. Even though the results as stated in the news release did not include much data from the actual trial, they did manage to garner a huge amount of acclamation and enthusiasm from scientists.

This announcement accounts for a piece of positive news amidst the resurgence of the pandemic accompanied by high case numbers and casualties. On Monday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, apprised everyone of her fear of the “impending doom” while President Biden firmly advised the states that had previously revoked their mask mandates to reinstate them.

Efforts for vaccination to be made available to the population have been accelerating at a fast pace. As of Tuesday, an estimate of 16 percent of the adult population have been fully immunized whereas an estimate of 29 per cent have at least received a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

However, without immunizing the adolescent Americans, the nation cannot hope to achieve herd immunity, an instance where a large population becomes immune in a manner that compels the vicious Corona virus to slow down its transmission rate. Minors in the country account for an estimate of 23 per cent of the total population, which is essentially a large number that needs to be vaccinated first in order to achieve herd immunity.

The drug companies have a planned layout; they have already started immunizations of children aged between 5 and 11. They now intend on beginning trials in even younger children, aged between 2 and 5 and subsequently, they will begin testings on babies aged between 6 months to 2 years. Outcomes from these trials are expected to be available later this year.

Alongside Pfizer-BioNTech, several drug corporations such as Johnson and Johnson, Moderna and AstraZeneca have also begun their vaccination trials in children. Results from these trials will be made available in the upcoming weeks.