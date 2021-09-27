A group of bipartisan lawmakers is renewing its campaign to expand the compensation program for those exposed to radiation due to the mining of uranium and nuclear tests conducted during the cold war.

Renewed Efforts On To Expand Compensation For Those Exposed To Nuclear Radiation In The US

A group of lawmakers are campaigning for the expansion of the country’s compensation program for those exposed to nuclear radiation because of the mining of uranium and nuclear tests conducted during the cold war.

Advocates were trying to convince policymakers of the long-term effects of nuclear radiation in the sites that surround the Trinity site in Southern Mexico. It is here that the US military exploded its first atomic bomb. Same is the situation in the Navajo Nation. Here, the country extracted over 30000000 tons of uranium in decades. This was used to strengthen the country’s nuclear activities in the region.

Two US senators, Ben Ray Luján, a Democrat from New Mexico, and Mike Crapo, a Republican from Idaho introduced legislation on Monday. The move aims to include other sites in the American West in the list of places affected by the fallout of the nuclear race and were exposed to radiation. It also aims to expand the list of those eligible for compensation as per the Federal scheme in the field. If approved, it will include certain workers like miners from 1971. The measure also plans to increase the amount that can be received under the scheme to $150,000. The program will also insure other forms of cancer.

Last year, the country approved a multi-million dollar defense package. It included an apology to the regions like New Mexico, Utah, Nevada and other States that suffered due to radiation exposure due to nuclear activities in the region. But it failed to address the concerns of those who wanted to expand the compensation program.

Activists, including those testified before the Congress last year; argue that the time for change has come. The provisions meant for them are about to expire. The legislation, if passed, will extend the scheme for another 19 years.

Tina Cordova, a survivor of cancer, said that she was working for this legislation for months. She is collaborating with residents of other regions affected by the radiation. Her work also aims to include those left out, those uranium miners who happened to be excluded from the RECA bill.

The campaign to expand the compensation scheme had been running for years. But there is renewed interest this time. A large number of people will lose their compensation if the law expires.

Certain members of the Congress may say that the country has financial constraints. But they can no longer accept such an answer. In fact, that is an insult to those who deserve the compensation.

Money will automatically follow the political will to do something. This is a social and environmental issue that no one can ignore.

The uranium minimum has sown a trail of destruction on the Navajo Nation. The region is still grappling with its after-effects like deaths, environmental contamination and related ailments. 94000000 gallons of radio-active waste water and other harmful substances were thrown into habitable land in the Church Rock area in Western New Mexico in 1979. This was the result of the melt-down the nearby nuclear reactor had at the time.

The Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania, the site of the reactor, still bears its consequences. There are numerous abandoned radium mines and radio active wastes are still there. And the country has yet to clean the mess.

Navajo Nation is the largest reservoir of indigenous tribes in the country. Its President says that the region has been exposed to nuclear radiation for years. And it is struggling with related ailments.

No one can put a price tag on the health of anyone. But the Congress has to make amends for those who put down their lives for the country