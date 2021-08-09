The surge in the Covid-19 cases all over the US has caused new concerns about the requirement of masking even indoors. The vaccines are said to protect against an increase in the severity of infections and mortality counts, but regarding the spread of the virus from fully vaccinated individuals, the chances are not alarming enough. The CDC is, therefore, asking all Americans to get the vaccines and also the masks.

According to the CDC data, 49.9 % of Americans have been fully vaccinated and 58.2 % have received just one shot. Reports from the White House confirm that vaccine doses to about 864,000 people have been administered, of which, 585,000 got the first dose only. The former CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden has said that the cases are likely to increase in the unvaccinated areas and in the vaccinated areas. However, the severity would be lesser in places of full vaccination. A huge number of 624,000 to 642,000 cases of deaths are predicted to be recorded in the coming weeks provided people get the shots and wear masks.

Yet Another Concern For CDC: Fully Vaccinated People Can Still Transmit The Virus

The Biden administration is laying strategies for a booster dose program for the vaccinated Americans. It is specially targeted to those individuals who are immunity-suppressed. Dr. Anthony Fauci had earlier said that immunosuppressive people need additional protection against Covid.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky who is the Director of the United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention also has a similar opinion. He too stated that patients with transplants, chemotherapies, or certain autoimmune diseases are prone to getting infected more. So they need extra care. A booster dose can be their savior. However, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has said that such a vaccine booster drive can only be recommended if the data is clear enough that an increase in cases is an outcome of decreasing vaccine immunity.

The Covid situation in Arkansas is reaching threatening levels as Arkansas Department of Health public information officer Danyelle McNeill, stated that they had just 25 ICU beds available. A total of 1,232 Covid-19 positive cases had been administered of which 466 have landed in ICU. Even Dr. Jonathan Wilson, chief administrative officer, and Covid-19 incident manager reported only six ICU beds in Mississippi.

Also Read: Revitaa pro reviews

Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine adviser to the US Food and Drug Administration is unhappy about the rate at which children are getting affected due to lack of adult vaccinations. According to many doctors, this disease is preventable, but if adults are responsible enough and get vaccinated. Schools have earlier mandated wearing masks as they were preparing for a reopening in the fall semester. However, with the cases rising steadily, the Delta variant threatens to affect children, even the neonates, if the older Americans remain unvaccinated.

Experts believe that vaccination will not help in curbing this crisis, but minimizing the effects and preventing other potentially harmful strains of the virus. The Americans should increase their immunity levels as the third wave is knocking at the doors. As Dr. Walensky said that if rates of vaccination and masking up do not increase, then America might be facing a serious challenge in the wake of this Delta epidemic.