Conflict For Custody Of Gina Kirschenheiter Explained By Her Boyfriend!

According to the news source, the father of three has reportedly requested the court to open an “emergency inquiry” for the mother of his children. Travis said that he and Meghan are legally and physically divorced, but they have agreed on “2-2-5” joint parenting.

His ex-girlfriend promised to care for the children on Mondays and Tuesdays, and he committed to taking care of them on Wednesday or Thursday, the frightened father told the court. Travis, on the other hand, claims that Meghan has been concealing the children from him for weeks.

To quote Travis, “I have not seen the children since May 8,” according to court documents filed on May 18. When spending time with me, Meghan says our children are “unwell” and “adamant. “

It’s not uncommon for the Long Island native to experience marital issues while filming for the renowned Bravo show. Her 11-year relationship with her ex-boyfriend began before they even graduated from college.

She filed for divorce from her husband in July 2018 because he was having an affair and dating another woman after seven years of marriage. In season 13, Gina sought to hide the reality that her divorce was in shambles by stating that she and her ex-husband were the best of friends. She and her three children ultimately moved out at the end of the last season.

During a recent appearance on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gina said that she and her ex-husband were on the verge of reconciling their differences. Matt had contacted the mother of three and told her he was interested in couples therapy, Emily Simpson learned through her acquaintance.

When Tamra Judge asked the reality star about her hesitations to get back together with her cheating boyfriend, she opened up. The 35-year-old woman told a friend that she didn’t want to look back and regret not giving it another go since she and her husband split custody of their three children, Sienna, 5, Nicholas, 7, and Luca, 5. The real housewife thought she had little influence over whether or not her family would stay together.

Because she had recognized that she and Matt had been fighting, she didn’t reply to Matt’s several phone calls in the middle of the night, and she finally blocked his phone number. Because he couldn’t get in touch with her by phone, he went to her new residence and entered her bedroom unannounced.

The celebrity told Simpson and Judge that Matt’s appearance had surprised her, but the fact that she was unaware he was in her house alarmed her much more. As a result of this incursion, Gina said it was nice to have Matt’s attention again.

“Don’t want to be near,” Travis or Gina, Travis’ ex, told him, according to court documents. “Don’t want to go over” to their joint residence to see them. Because Gina’s birthday is on May 11, 2022, and I had planned to celebrate with our children during my parenting time, Travis says in court records that he raises this issue.

