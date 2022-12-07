What Connections Exist Between Dementia And Hearing Aids? A Recent Research Explains

A new study in JAMA Neurology published on Monday reveals hearing aids are very significant and even prevent dementia and cognitive decline. And it offers evidence that provides information regarding the relationship between hearing loss, cognitive decline, and dementia.

Hearing loss and dementia occur together in most cases with the aged ones.

Hearing loss is a state that one person is not able to hear anything with their normal ear. Hearing loss is measured with the unit of mild hearing loss, moderate hearing loss, and severe hearing loss.

Dementia is a type of memory loss. It also affects thinking abilities and

problem-solving abilities. Sometimes it will damage the entire memory power of the brain. Dementia will occur from smoking, depression, and social isolation.

Hearing Loss Leads To Dementia

According to some research hearing loss have an important role in to leading dementia. Hearing loss also leads to cognitive decline. According to the study published by JAMA Neurology, we can delay or reduce cognitive decline by managing hearing loss.

Mild hearing loss doubles the risk of dementia in people. Moderate hearing loss triples the risk and people with severe hearing loss exceed five times the risk to develop dementia.

A meta-analysis was done to find out the relationship between hearing loss and cognitive decline from two to 25 years resulting in people who are suffering from hearing loss wearing hearing aids to help performed 3% better on cognitive scores in a short period. Using hearing aids helps reduction of long-term cognitive decline.

If we have any problems with proper hearing or hearing loss consult an ENT physician or audiologist to ensure adequate safe treatment to reduce the potential risk of dementia and cognitive decline.

Signs Of Hearing Loss

Difficult in hearing telephone conversations

A problem in hearing while background noise

Turning up the TV volume

Can’t understand the words spoken by children and women

Hard to follow the conversation while a group is actively communicating

Asking to repeat the words that are communicated

Causes Of Hearing Loss

Hearing loud noise frequently: is considered the main reason for hearing loss. People who watch movies and other television shows at high volume with the help of sound boxes and home theatre have an increased chance to get hearing loss at an early age. Hearing music with earphones for hours is also a potential.

Health issues: health conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes leads to hearing loss. Tumors, heart injury, brain injury, and stroke also contribute to hearing loss.

Hearing Aids

Hearing aids are small electronic devices it can be easily worn behind the ear it works as, making all sounds louder than normal people hearing. The person who wore the hearing aid can listen to the sound well and they can communicate.

There were also myths and taboos related to wearing hearing aids without no scientific explanations. It is the appropriate time when we lose our hearing capacity, we must make an appointment with an audiologist and do a proper checkup without no hesitations. Now hearing aids can be purchased without a prescription. The latest designs and models can be purchased through online websites and online stores according to our convenience.

Hearing loss is normal at the time of aging. People hesitate to admit that they are losing their ability to hear. They considered it an embarrassing disability. Hearing loss leads their difficulty in communication and isolation. It causes another condition bad with mental health. Wearing hearing aids seeming old is also a myth related to wearing hearing devices.

Hearing Devices

Hearing devices are electronic and run on a battery. There are kinds of hearing devices.

Assistive hearing device: alerting devices, mobile apps, etc.

Regulated hearing devices: These kinds of hearing aids do not require any prescription from experts.

