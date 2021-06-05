As the Covid-19 cases dwindle each day in the US, the process of Contact tracing is winding down.

According to the latest survey by NPR and Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, many of the health departments have fewer tracers now when compared to May last year where there was a scramble to get as many tracers as they could find.

Contact Tracing On The Decline In The US

This shows how departments are no longer interested in contact tracing but passing on the baton to a smaller workforce as they can follow the current outbreaks much easier.

However, this is not the end.

When contact tracing helped to control the pandemic initially in places like Singapore and Hong Kong, why was it not successful in the US last year? In a CDC analysis published in JAMA Network Open, it was found that two-thirds of the positive cases had no contacts because they were not interviewed. This shows the sheer lack of effort. This is necessary to study in order to use them in the next health emergency.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, the real cracks in the public health department were thrown open and the US was unable to cope up. To prevent such mistakes in the future, The Biden administration announced the infusing of $7.4 billion as funds that would move towards hiring public health workers and other resources to stitch up the gaps. It becomes the states’ and other local bodies’ responsibility to wisely allocate them, which is a herculean task.

Because the hiring is relevantly easy but maintain this task force and training them to be vigilant so that they can arise as needed.

NPR found out that around April 2020, when the US wanted to take up contact tracing to contain the pandemic, there were only 11,142 contact tracers, which was clearly not enough. It was estimated that the workforce had to increase tenfold in order to do the job well done.

Pursuing the advice of the then CDC Director Robert Redfield, who pointed out the need of expanding the workers, many local and state health departments started hiring and training many workers.

The survey found out that over the course of last year, the workforce of public health grew five times. When initially there were 11,000 workers in April, by December they turned into 70,000 and kept on increasing. Yet, this was not enough.

More people were needed, but Health Department stopped hiring. Why?

Because they had no funds, despite hundreds of unemployed Americans available, they simply had no funds to hire after years of budget cuts. Public Health Departments were already understaffed before the pandemic began.

And now, due to the strange times, staffers only worked part-time and they were ready to work for a few months. It was non-economical to train these staff and then make them work, which caused more headaches. Even as the hiring process picked up, cases were already all over and it felt irrelevant.

Had there been protocols and plans placed beforehand, contact tracing could have been more successful.

It was clear that the Government had seen early the things it needed to do and ramped up the funding towards health departments, but they were always bundled with testing and treatment that when funds were allotted to contact tracing, it wasn’t enough.

This could just be attributed to the lack of communication between the authorities and public departments even when the departments turned to private sectors and volunteers, which gave way to a lack of uniformity in exchanging information which further hindered the process.

And the introduction of vaccines only divided the funds more, further diminishing the results. But the good news was that the advent of vaccines leads to better immunity and protection and the need for contact tracing gradually reduced.

Now with money from the Biden administration, experts are in another dilemma. They do not understand where to start with the recent money. Whether to ramp up the resources of already established areas or to prepare for the next infectious disease and how to do it.