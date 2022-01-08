The Omicron virus, which is growing at a fast pace as well as being very contagious, Omicron has been affecting a huge number of individuals in 2022 compared to last year. The COVID-19 tests are available, but in most parts of the country, the tests are not available yet. The variant Omicron is spreading fast. A lot of people are COVID positive. Health experts advise the public to isolate themselves in case they suffer from any symptoms, because it may be possible that they have the virus.

The Contagious Omicron Variant Surge In The Number Of Cases

Health professionals stay up to date on protocols and current events:

This Thursday, one of the best doctors named Dr. Michael Mina (epidemiologist) said that the most important thing is that when one individual feels any symptoms, he or she must assume that they are

positive with the virus, especially when Omicron is so prevalent.

The symptoms of Omicron, a variant of COVID-19, are mentioned below:

Cough

Sore throat

Fever

Runny nose

Body aches

Loss of smell and taste.

If anyone notices these types of symptoms in themselves, then it is strictly recommended that you isolate yourself. Stay away from people who are sick, no matter what the disease is. It is a very crucial time for everyone. Always have a hand sanitizer and a face mask on hand.

Do not touch any objects in public places. If touched, then sanitize your hands. Avoid touching your nose and hands repeatedly.

In most cases, people who took rapid tests showed that after the swab, even if the line is not so clear or faint, it means the virus is active and the person taking the test is COVID-19 positive. So, the person needs to isolate themselves as the virus is highly contagious.

It has been observed that the rapid antigen tests sometimes fail in detecting omicron as compared to PCR tests. If anyone notices omicron symptoms, then it is recommended to take a rapid test after 2 days. There are measures to be taken if one faces any of the above symptoms.

The state health officer and medical director, Dr. Joseph Kanter, has said that coronavirus is likely to be found everywhere. If one wants to get themselves tested but is afraid to go out now, they can simply take a home test. He says if you have symptoms of COVID, then just isolate yourself from other people.

In Louisiana, health officials announced on Thursday that the state has reported a record daily number of infections.

In some of the states with high cases, leaders are putting emphasis on increasing the testing process. A shortage of testing was observed in many states, where demand was greater as compared to supply.

A new testing site in Minnesota will be opened. 1.8 million rapid tests would be sent to schools. More than 20 testing teams will remain outside of the hospital because people directly rush inside emergency rooms for their tests. It can be dangerous for both the patient and those around them.

The top state has been notified that 1 million unused rapid test kits have expired in a Florida warehouse.

Doctors point out the reasons why people have a higher or lower risk of getting affected:

Those who got their vaccinations and are now infected will quickly recover and they will not face severe illness, but the unvaccinated people have a higher risk of being affected by omicron. Gathering at events or in crowds should be avoided; double masks should be worn, and a sanitizer should be carried wherever one goes. A little bit of inattention can make one and the people around them sick.

