Despite the news of the recent contamination of over 15 million doses of pharma giant Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine at their Baltimore plant, an assurance was given by the Biden administration on Sunday. The administration reassured all people that there will still be sufficient doses for every American adult to get vaccinated by the end of May.

Contamination Of The Vaccines Won’t Affect Immunization

The company Johnson & Johnson had developed 1 of the 2 coronavirus vaccines that were being prepared at the Baltimore centre exactly where the case of cross-contamination happened. The pharma-giant Johnson & Johnson will now take over the responsibility for manufacturing at the plant – U.S. health officials announced this late Saturday.

Simultaneously federal officials put in all their efforts over the weekend to find another U.S. site – a place where the 2nd vaccine produced at the Baltimore facility — developed by AstraZeneca — could be prepared. The Washington Post reported that the officials have already identified such potential locations.

Last week, a report came out that a large quantity of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine had been spoilt at the Baltimore plant after being contaminated with ingredients which were actually meant for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The blunder thus made was caught in time and therefore no contaminated vaccine could left the plant, according to the both companies involved. No doses had been shipped yet because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the has not yet certified the plant for emergency use.

No matter what are the consequence or what happens with the AstraZeneca vaccine or the Baltimore plant, which is yet to be authorized for U.S. use, there is sufficient vaccine for all the adult Americans by May 31, as is reported by a senior administration official.

Though federal rules specify that only one “live vector” vaccine should be made in the same plant, but it was told that it has been ambiguous whether this rule applies to the type of vaccines made by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Three federal administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told the newspaper that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has chosen to keep the manufacture of the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Baltimore plant because these shots have been approved for emergency use in the U.S. already.

AstraZeneca issued a statement that it is in talks with the federal government to work upon plans for the production, development, and full delivery of the vaccine, The company, however, did not say as to how much its departure from the plant of Baltimore could set back its manufacturing timeline in the U.S.

AstraZeneca is currently facing a number of problems – with its clinical trials, – controversy over reporting of its data, and above all concerns in Europe about clotting of blood as a rare side effect.

U.S.President Biden has kicked off outreach campaign to combat vaccine hesitancy

In an effort to overcome vaccine hesitancy, the Biden administration has initiated a public outreach effort that will mainly focus on communities that have been hit the hardest by the pandemic.

Named as the “We Can Do This” campaign, this project lays emphasis on television and social media ads and thus create a “community corps” of public health, faith, athletic, and other groups to spread the word about the safety and efficacy of the country’s three approved vaccines, stated the Associated Press reports

On last Thursday President Joe Biden has encouraged over more than one thousand faith leaders to continue their efforts to promote vaccinations in their respective communities. Further President Biden said that they are going to listen to you more than they are to me as president of the United States,

Meanwhile, Vice President of the U.S., Kamala Harris and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy conducted a virtual meeting with over 275 inaugural members of the community corps to start off the campaign.