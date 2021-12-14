The entire world is gripped by the news of fatalities and emergencies in the wake of the Covid virus. Delta cases have shook entire nations and hospitals had been fighting over the occupation of hospital beds and ICU admissions. However, with the advent of the mRNA vaccines, the numbers were slowly trending a decline, till the emergence of the new variant Omicron. Besides vaccines, WHO had earlier stated convalescent plasma as one of the best treatments. However, the guidelines were revised recently under much controversy.

Controversy Over The Supposed Best Treatment For Covid patients

According to WHO, convalescent plasma, which is nothing but the plasma from recovered patients already infected with the virus, was earlier included in the treatment plans. It was granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) on the 23rd of August, 2020 by the FDA. However, recently, on the 6th of December, it made an amendment in its guidelines instructing that based on recent research, such treatment is not acceptable in cases of patients with any form of infection be it severe, mild, or fatal. It is only for those patients who have special cases and needs specific treatments. However, many experts are against this verdict.

Dr. Arturo Casadevall, the director of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, said that donation of plasma rich in antibodies against the virus can be helpful in giving lives to many.

The concept of convalescent plasma has a very basic and simple theory where one person gets the readymade antibodies from another body and these can well adapt to any variant as they themselves are the outcome of a variant. If such treatments can be done in the earlier stages of the infections, then probably many can be saved. After all, it’s almost two years now and we should be striving for better options.

A study in June 2021 has reported that treatment with convalescent plasma has saved almost 100,000 people in the US, where it has been used for a long time. Many studies have proved the efficacy of this form of treatment. He and his colleges recommend that convalescent plasma administration in the onset of the symptoms can effectively treat it. However, in extreme cases where even antibodies cannot help, this treatment might not work. And possibly, he opines, that the WHO has interpreted it wrong.

The WHO’s Guideline Development Group has done its revision based on 16 studies including 16,236 patients who had mild to severe symptoms. According to them, the plasma treatment is not very helpful in such cases as these.

Not only that, it is quite costly and also has no impact on the severity of the disease. Moreover, the guidelines also mention that although the convalescent treatment does not seem to increase any risks of transfusion-related acute lung injury (TRALI), transfusion-associated circulatory overload (TACO), or any form of allergies, it is baseless for people to choose this treatment. It is neither beneficial nor harmful according to data.

The WHO has probably not included those studies which prove the efficacy of the treatment and has excluded some important data. Many trials have been undergone in various parts of the world to prove that the treatment is efficient enough in dealing with the Covid cases. The government health experts have been working sincerely over this matter. And hence, a positive nod from their side might have some basis as Dr. Casadevall opined.

When the whole world is reeling under the effects of the new variant and grappling for new strategies, WHO is taking away one of the probable ways of saving lives. If treating with convalescent plasma sounds to be promising, then WHO should have given a verdict for the people and not against them. It is now only a matter of time to see whether the implementations of the new guidelines bear any good fruit or not.